I begged for more episodes of The Office, but this reboot may not be what I hoped for

For years, I begged and pleaded that the powers that be in Hollywood would finally listen to fans and bring back one of the greatest shows of all time — The Office, specifically the US version of the comedy. So when rumors began swirling around late last year that a reboot of the series was happening, and the rumors were substantiated, I became happier than Stanley Hudson (Leslie David Baker) on Pretzel Day.

Then I read The Hollywood Reporter ’s story detailing the plans for the upcoming reboot. It’s headed to Peacock, original co-creator of The Office Greg Daniels is back on board for the new series, Domhnall Gleeson (White House Plumbers) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) are set to star and there’s officially a logline. Check out the logline below:

"The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

Now I have to be honest, I’m a bit leery of watching the reboot. I fell in love with the oddball employees of Dunder Mifflin. The antics of Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), Phyllis Vance (Phyllis Smith), Jim (John Krasinski) and the whole lot are why I still binge episodes to this day. I can say without embarrassment that I’ve watched Dwight stage a fire drill at Dunder Mifflin at least ten times. Heck, I’ve watched The Office episode "Moroccan Christmas" more times than I can even count. The point I’m trying to make here is the original US version of the show had an undeniable magic that I'm not sure can be recaptured.

Rainn Wilson, The Office (Image credit: NBC)

Since it’s looking like none of the original players are focal points in the upcoming new series, I’m a bit disheartened and worried that new characters and backstories can move me in the same way. Although the reboot is set in the same universe as Steve Carell’s The Office, so it’s possible we’ll see a few cameos from the original cast, that’s hardly the same.

The remake makes me wish the spinoff centered around Dwight was greenlit years ago. For those who don’t know, The Office season 9 episode 17, "The Farm," was actually set up to launch a spinoff for Dwight that would have apparently followed his family antics more closely than what viewers were used to seeing on the original series. Unfortunately, NBC opted to pass on the show and it died there. At least with this spinoff, there would have been a sense of familiarity that I fear I won’t get with the upcoming reboot, which is again my biggest apprehension.

But with all of that being said, am I planning to tune into the new series when it premieres? Yes. Having been such a fan of the original, how could I blindly rule out a reboot without first giving it a chance? For all I know, this reboot will be of epic proportions and be on par with the comedy I’ve grown to love, which I hope is the case.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the meantime, if you want to watch Jim and the bunch in classic episodes, The Office US is streaming on Peacock.