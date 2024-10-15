I don't blame Brooke for being upset about that chakra alignment on The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke arrived at the Malibu house in time to see Taylor hitching a ride on Ridge’s chakra cleanse in The Bold and the Beautiful. I think she has every right to be concerned about what she saw.

Seeing Taylor (Rebecca Budig) in Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) lap was shocking for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). She arrived at Steffy’s house to talk to Taylor and find out why she’s spending so much time with Ridge. The last thing she wanted to see was Taylor and Ridge wedged together.

The problem, of course, is that Brooke has no idea that Ridge and Taylor were engaged in chakra realignment to help manage Taylor’s Broken Heart Syndrome. Brooke doesn’t know Taylor thought she was dying of heart disease and that Ridge is the only one who knows about it outside of her medical team.

The devil is truly in the details here. If Brooke knew her one-time friend thought she was dying, there’s every reason to believe she’d not only understand and support Ridge being there with her, but she’d go out of her way to make sure Taylor has what she needs. Even with the new diagnosis, we know that Brooke would be supportive.

But Taylor swore Ridge to secrecy, putting him in a very challenging position because he’s spending so much time with his ex-wife and lots of people are taking notice. Taylor didn’t do Ridge any favors by asking him to keep her health issues a secret, and now Taylor is backpedaling with the explanation for their intense chakra realignment. (I can already hear Brooke asking, “Oh, is that what the kids are calling it now?”)

I don’t blame Brooke for being suspicious of Taylor right now. Instead of leading with “I thought I was dying of heart disease but actually have Broken Heart Syndrome,” which could have garnered some sympathy from Brooke, she went with Broken Heart Syndrome and that’s not going to be enough to convince Brooke that something else is going on.

No, Taylor has dug a deep hole with this situation and there won’t be much that Ridge can do to reassure Brooke, not unless Li (Naomi Matsuda) and Grace (Cassandra Creech) show up to enlighten everyone on the finer points of Broken Heart Syndrome. Until she gets a better explanation, Brooke has every right to be upset and we have a feeling that this is going to get much worse before it gets better.

