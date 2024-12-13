I'd love for The Young and the Restless’ Sharon to jump into this messy relationship before reuniting with Nick

Buckle up fans of The Young and the Restless, as I’m about to propose a radical idea I’d like to see happen before Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) take any real steps toward reconciliation. Sharon should hop into a shocking romance with Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Now I’ll admit, before Sharon found herself tangled in the villainous web spun by Ian (Ray Wise) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk), like many viewers, I saw the stars aligning for her and Nick to finally reconcile. They had been spending more time around each other, Adam (Mark Grossman) aptly pointed out that the two belong together and, shortly after she broke up with Chance (Conner Floyd), she realized she never stopped loving her first husband. Plus, Faith (Reylynn Caster) took the duo down memory lane, so it seemed as if the show's writers were trying to set the stage for a grand reunion.

Then as Sharon’s mental health started to decline thanks to Jordan and Ian, causing her to act more erratic than ever, it was Nick who stepped up, pledging to always be there for her. Even now, he’s her biggest defender as he tries to prove Sharon is not this evil person that the charges against her and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are making her out to be.

I assume that eventually Sharon will be cleared of all wrongdoing when it comes to Heather’s (Vail Bloom) murder and Phyllis’ car incident, and even receive little to no punishment for framing Daniel. This brings me back to my original point. Instead of her just running to Nick to jumpstart their romance, I’d like to see her become an item with Daniel, even if it’s temporary.

Michael Graziadei in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Can you imagine the amount of chaos a Sharon and Daniel relationship would unleash in Genoa City? Phyllis for starters would lose her mind seeing her son dating her longtime nemesis. I can picture her and Sharon getting into some heated arguments that could rival their previous clashes over the years.

Nick, Faith and Summer (Allison Lanier) would also probably vehemently oppose Sharon and Daniel being together. On Nick’s part, he may be extra peeved if he thought he and Sharon were reconciling soon. Oh, and Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) would likely blow a gasket, too. When Sharon was taking the faulty meds, she was awful to Lucy; the teen may not quickly forget or forgive that.

For those wondering how I even came up with a Sharon and Daniel pairing, during the week of December 9 on the soap, I started noticing Daniel was letting go of his rage at Sharon and was exhibiting sympathy for her as developments about Sharon being dosed with PCP came to light. While Phyllis still wants Sharon to pay dearly, he has a lot more compassion.

Michelle Stafford and Sharon Case in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

I can envision once Sharon is cleared, she’ll still feel remorse for all that Daniel’s been through. She may even offer him a high-profile position at Cassidy First as a result, which could benefit them both a great deal. He’s a tech guy and could use a job, and she runs a tech company. Their working closely together could lead to some complicated romantic feelings between them.

Lastly, because I know fans will raise the issue, let’s talk about the age discrepancy that may cause some to balk at my idea. Sharon is older than Daniel, but she was also older than Chance when they dated. And because soap opera aging is a special thing, May-December romances are common and actually played up like it’s no big deal. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) was older than Billy (Jason Thompson), Phyllis was older than Billy, Nick was older than Sally (Courtney Hope) and the list goes on. So Sharon and Daniel dating wouldn’t be that much of a nuance thing.

To be clear, there has been no confirmation from the powers that be that Sharon and Daniel are headed in a romantic direction. However, wouldn't it be something to see The Young and the Restless spice things up with a massive surprise?