Industry's Kit Harington and Marisa Abela on 'exploding the show' in season 3

Kit: "I think I related to Henry in a sense. I am, and I'm not, from the same background as him. I wasn't privately educated, I didn't go to a kind of elite public school, but weirdly — I'll say it, because it's on Wikipedia! — my dad's a baronet, so I kind of know that world, but I don't know that world. I sort of knew him in my background somewhere, he was tappable-into because of people I've known. He wasn't so far from me in some ways, but very far in others."

Marisa: "Yeah, I think it's the same with all of us. If someone else played Yasmin, she would just be different; there will always be parts of her that I relate to because at the end of the day she is coming from me, somewhere. There are parts of her personality and the choices she makes that I definitely don't relate to as myself, but I can understand. I enjoy playing all the facets of her, both because they are similar to me and they are very different to me. Actually, where the fun lies mostly is the more different bits, because you get to explore a part of yourself that you don't normally live out. But yeah, I empathised more with her this season than I had before, because she was in such a desperate situation, so it was easier for me to feel that I wouldn't want to be anywhere near the kind of situation that she was in."

Kit: "The only thing I'd add to that is that I think writers like Mickey and Kon are clever in that they see what you're doing, they get to know you as a person, and then they start melding you with the character. They're still writing the season [during filming] in some ways, they're still adding dialogue or changing things, so they're like 'oh, Kit's bringing this to him', so they sort of write in a way that does merge you and the character in a really smart way."