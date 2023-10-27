From a hit video game franchise to a Halloween movie: Five Nights at Freddy's is finally out, giving fans of spooky animatronic animal action ninety minutes of fun.

One FNAF question is on everybody's lips, and we're not talking about people who want the ending explained or those who are wondering who's in the FNAF cast. No, movie fans are curiously asking "when will Five Nights at Freddy's be on Netflix?".

In our streaming service world, lots of people prefer to watch movies at home than at the theater, and it's clearly no exception for FNAF. Five Nights at Freddy's isn't on Netflix, though there are ways to stream it. And we'll also look at if it could be added to Netflix in the future.

Before you jump in, though, you should double-check whether you want to stream it in the first place by reading our Five Nights at Freddy's review.

Is Five Nights at Freddy's on Netflix? At the time of writing, Five Nights at Freddy's isn't on Netflix, so you can't use the streaming giant to watch the movie. However another streaming service has it, in the US at least: it was released on Peacock simultaneously with its theatrical release, so if you want to watch FNAF at home, this is how (for now).

Will Five Nights at Freddy's be added to Netflix? If you live in the US, it's unlikely (though not out of the question) that FNAF will be added to Netflix, as Universal (which made the movie) will likely want to keep the movie as an exclusive on its own streaming service Peacock. Universal sometimes licenses out its movies though, so never say never. It's even more likely to head to Netflix UK, as that's where lots of Universal movies often show up: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was a recent example that quickly proved a hit on the streamer.