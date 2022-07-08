Is the Surfer Boy Pizza number in Stranger Things real?

Surfer Boy Pizza is the latest Stranger Things icon - but what happens when you call the number?

Surfer Boy Pizza might just be the most memorable branding in Stranger Things season 4 as we were introduced to the newest character Argyle (Eduardo Franco), who works at the pizza place and ended up getting involved in the battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

In a Scooby-Doo like fashion, everyone bundled into his trippy pizza van to drive around and try to uncover the mysteries surrounding Hawkins and Vecna's reign of terror, and there was a number displayed on the van for local pizza deliveries throughout the series.

Of course, this could have been a randomly generated number to make it look more realistic, but you'll be pleased to know that the Surfer Boy Pizza number is a functioning one, and fans can call it and get a special surprise on the other end of the line!

So, if you just can't get enough of Stranger Things season 4, read on to find out everything you need to know about Surfer Boy Pizza and its phone number...

What is the Surfer Boy Pizza number in Stranger Things?

Spoiler alert... the number works! (Image credit: Netflix)

The Surfer Boy Pizza number displayed on the Stranger Things delivery van is 805-45-PIZZA (805-457-4992) and it's an actual functioning number, so you can call it up and feel like you're part of the popular Netflix franchise.

It seems to be a US number so fans overseas might not want to call it too many times, but there are plenty of TikToks out there so you can experience it for yourselves if you don't want to call it.

Oh and a quick disclaimer, you can't actually order any pizza by calling it — sorry to disappoint!

What happens when you call the Surfer Boy Pizza number in Stranger Things?

Want a message from Argyle? You've come to the right place. (Image credit: Netflix)

Instead of tasty pizza arriving at your front door, you do get a surprise from Argyle when you call. It's a pre-recorded message and he's not actually taking your calls, but hey, it's pretty fun!

When you call the number, the message starts with a simple "Hello", then launches into another recorded message. Fans on TikTok have gone wild over this and it turns out there's more than one message and it's randomly generated.

One says: "Surfs up! Surfer Boy Pizza, this is Argyle speaking. We make everything fresh here at Surfer Boy, except for our pineapple which comes from a can. Oh, can you hold dude?"

And another variant says: "Brochacos, I just got another order before this dude on hold called it’s super specific, like weird specific. You ready? So first, it’s got to be a six-inch crust and it’s gotta be super yellow. I don’t know, don’t ask me, man."

So there you have it, if you want to see for yourself you can call up the number and see what message Argyle has for you, which is a nice Easter egg for fans!

Stranger Things seasons 1 - 4 are all available on Netflix.