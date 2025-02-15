It just dawned on me, where has this character from The Young and the Restless been?

Now that it’s been a few weeks since The Young and the Restless’ Jordan (Colleen Zenk) took her own life and Ian (Ray Wise) has been presumed dead (although, he’s very much alive), I’ve had time to notice something. Cole (J. Eddie Peck) was absent for it all.

Cole was nowhere to be found as his deranged aunt laid siege to Genoa City and targeted his daughter. Speaking of which, he was MIA as Claire (Hayley Erin) convinced Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to poison Jordan, and he wasn’t at the Newman Ranch as Jordan took her last stand. Even in the aftermath of all that chaos, I can’t recall him popping up to check on Claire or Victoria to see how they’re coping with the recent events.

Additionally, with Victor (Eric Braeden) on the mend after Ian nearly killed him, The Mustache has been very adamant that Claire ends her relationship with Kyle. No matter who advocates for #Kylaire, Victor remains unmoved and unwilling to support the couple, not happy Kyle is Jack’s (Peter Bergman) son and believing his granddaughter is too naive to be with the Abbott heir. Given Victor once had Victoria thrown in prison to prevent her from following her heart and marrying Billy, you’d think Cole may want to be around to support his daughter as she continues to defy The Great Victor Newman.

J. Eddie Peck, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It’s also worth noting, that as much as I can recall, Cole never officially gave Victor an answer to his proposal that Cole head up the publication division at Newman Enterprises. While he’s expressed his valid concerns about taking the job, Victoria nudged him to take on the role. I’ve yet to see Cole step foot into the Newman Enterprises building, so I’m a bit confused about what’s going on with Cole’s career.

With all that being said, I ask one question: “Where is Cole?” When he finally resurfaces, will The Young and the Restless viewers get an explanation as to where he’s been during these trying times? Also, will we see him defend Claire’s right to date Kyle and learn if he is a Newman employee? Plus, is he going to finally put a ring on it as far as Victoria is concerned?

For now, I’ll just patiently wait to see what happens next for Cole. In the meantime, I’ll enjoy watching the mystery unfold with Damian (Jermaine Rivers) and Holden (Nathan Owens).

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air on weekdays on CBS. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Paramount Plus.