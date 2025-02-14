The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor resumes plot against Jack, so will his next phase involve using Claire?

For many people, a life-or-death situation brings about clarity on what’s important. For Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), his brush with death thanks to Ian (Ray Wise) made him realize that his vendetta with Jack (Peter Bergman) is of utmost importance. As seen in the following promo clip for The Young and the Restless episodes airing during the week of February 17, Victor shares with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) his desire to renew his quest to go after Jack and take down Jabot.

Thurs Feb 12 2025 #yr 🇨🇦 spoiler Fri 🇺🇸Preview pic.twitter.com/iDid7XxH6nFebruary 13, 2025

At first thought, it’s hard to think from what angle Victor wants to attack Jabot next. He previously purchased Glissade to be Jabot’s competition, then enlisted Adam (Mark Grossman) to promote Glissade while “ethically” going after Jabot. However, Adam put up boundaries in using Newman Media to take down Jack, who he considers a friend. And with Victor no longer even owning Glissade and Jabot not currently at risk of a scandalous story breaking, it’s hard to imagine what Adam could negatively say about Jabot now if Victor wanted to lean on his son to do his dirty work again.

Then a few things dawned on us. For starters, Kyle (Michael Mealor) once committed corporate theft on behalf of Glissade and stole a top-secret formula from Jabot. Victor didn’t place the idea into Kyle’s head to commit such a betrayal against his own family, but Victor certainly was ready to benefit from Kyle’s dirty deed. At the time, Victor told the Abbott heir he’d protect him when Diane (Susan Walters) was prepared to have her son arrested for the white-collar crime. Eventually, Victor fired Kyle anyway, hired Diane and sold then company, which Jabot wound up acquiring.

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

On the surface that doesn’t sound like much, but Victor may try to get Michael to prove that Kyle, Jack and Diane somehow colluded together to illegally acquire Glissade from him. He could even try to convince someone that Kyle should be penalized for the corporate theft, claiming he didn’t know anything about Kyle's dubious deed until way after the fact. Considering we think there’s a chance Victor will have Kyle arrested anyway (or at least threaten to have him arrested as a method to keep him away from Claire), we have to consider the possibility.

We also have another theory that Victor’s next plan of attack against Jack and Jabot somehow involves Claire (Hayley Erin). She spends a lot of time at the Abbott Mansion, and the Abbotts like her and talk freely around her. We can picture Victor having his granddaughter bugged, either via her purse or her phone, so every time she’s at the Abbotts, he listens to see what intel he can gain to destroy them. Then when he thinks he has the smoking gun, he uses it, catching Jack by surprise.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Jack could then assume he has an enemy in the midst and blame Claire for spying for her grandfather. She of course would be innocent, but with evidence pointing in her direction, Jack may think she’s untrustworthy. Furthermore, Kyle may agree as well. And again, since Victor wants to end the relationship known as #Kylaire, Victor using Claire in this way could kill two birds with one stone. Such scheming sounds pretty low, but as the soap has recently brought up, Victor once had Victoria (Amelia Heinle) arrested to prevent her from marrying Billy (Jason Thompson).

We’ll just have to tune in to see what The Great Victor Newman has up his sleeve next in this never-ending feud with Jack.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors