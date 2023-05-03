Jewish Matchmaking cast: who's who in the Netflix dating show

Reality TV fans are falling for the Jewish Matchmaking cast as Netflix gains a new dating series.

As the title suggests, Netflix's Jewish Matchmaking sees Jewish dating expert Aleeza Ben Shalom meeting a series of singletons in the US and Israel with the goal of helping them track down their perfect match.

To date, Netflix says Aleeza has helped more than 200 couples find their perfect matches... can she work her magic all over again?

Here's which singletons make up the Jewish Matchmaking cast.

Jewish Matchmaking cast: Aleeza Ben Shalom

(Image credit: Netflix)

Aleeza is the equivalent of Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia, and Netflix describes her as the "Jewish dating guru". Originally, she's from Philadelphia, though grew up in a secular household and attended summer camps and tours in Israel. As Aleeza told Netflix (opens in new tab), she connected her with faith later on in life.

"I found that I loved my Judaism, but I wasn’t living my Judaism. All the things that those other Jewish people do I wasn’t doing because I just wasn’t raised with it", Aleeza said, adding: "The more I learned, the more I loved — and when you love it and you live it, then people call you Orthodox. So I was an accidental Orthodox person. I wasn't trying to become anything except to find myself within my Judaism."

Aleeza was originally encouraged to get into matchmaking by a friend, and she said she found all her skills "just came together" once she started in this line of business. Below, you can find out a little bit more info about each of the singletons that Aleeza will be helping in the new show.

Dani Bergman

Dani Bergman (left). (Image credit: Netflix)

Dani Bergman is a social media entrepreneur who operates an agency for restaurants and brands. She was born to a South African family in California, though she's now based in Miami. More than anything, Dani's looking for someone that will be able to slot into her lifestyle, indulge in the same things: travelling, music, art and culture, and food, and someone who is one the same religious level as her. If possible, she'd like to find her match sooner rather than later, as she'd like to be married by the time she turns 30.

Dani's Instagram handle is @danimbergs (opens in new tab).

Harmonie Krieger

(Image credit: Netflix)

Harmonie is a 45-year-old events planner and podcaster from Los Angeles. She was born and raised in New York, and told Netflix she's got a "magical spirit and endless energy". She's ideally hoping to cross paths with a guy who will complement the ways she practices her own faith, and is set on having a child in the future so she can practice Jewish traditions in the home as a family.

Harmonie's Instagram account is: @harmoniekrieger (opens in new tab).

Ori Basly

Ori (right). (Image credit: Netflix)

Ori is a 30-year-old graphic designer who's also from LA. He says he's exhausted the dating options on all the apps in his local community, hence why he's part of the Jewish Matchmaking cast. Ori's less observant with his faith, though he does describe himself as "very spiritual". He's also got a long list of criteria for his prospective partner; he's after a blonde, blue-eyed woman who is family-oriented and speaks Hebrew, and isn't willing to compromise in the looks department.

Ori Basly's Instagram is @orio_basly (opens in new tab), though his account was set to private at the time of writing.

Noah Dreyfuss

(Image credit: Netflix)

Noah is a 26-year-old investment advisor and a strong believer in the principles of the faith. He was previously married to a woman he met in Israel, though the pair went their separate ways and he began his next chapter in Wyoming. He's seeking someone with similar values who will be accepting of the journey he's been on so far.

Follow Noah on Instagram @spyadventures (opens in new tab)

Faye Brezel

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fay Brezel is a 29-year-old licensed therapist (and founder of the wellness platform, OKclarity) who was raised in Brooklyn. Her religious faith is a core part of her life, and she's looking for a man who will match up with her values. Hopefully, her entrepreneurial success will transfer over to the matchmaking world.

Fay's Instagram account is: @faybrezel (opens in new tab)

Nakysha Osadchey

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nakysha is a 27-year-old Jewish woman living in Kansas City. She describes herself as "a lot more religious" than her parents, and she's continued her spiritual development. Her perfect match would need to be at least somewhat religious and would share her love of motorcycles, and a desire to have family.

Stuart Chaseman

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stuart Chaseman is a 52-year-old advertising company owner by day and singer-songwriter by night with a real passion for music... a passion he's hoping he'll be able to share with a future partner. Stuart's willing to take any of Aleeza's advice to heart and is even willing to have a makeover to try and track them down! He's not as religious as some of the other members of the Jewish Matchmaking cast, though he identifies with Judaism "culturally".

Stuart's Instagram handle is @stuartchaseman (opens in new tab)

Cindy Seni

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cindy is a 28-year-old content creator, writer and spokeswoman who's only recently moved to Israel after leaving her Canadian home behind four years ago. She considers herself to a be "a Jew in every sense of the word", though she feels that being more observant of her faith may have limited her potential options. She has dated men at all points on the religious spectrum before, and is looking first and foremost for respect and understanding.

You can follow Cindy on Instagram: @israelwithcindy (opens in new tab)

Noah Del Monte

(Image credit: Netflix)

Noah is the final person in the Jewish Matchmaking cast, and he's serious about finding the one after settling down in Tel Aviv. He's had military experience with the Israeli army and got a degree in Rome, though he's working as an account executive back in Israel. He says his connection to Judaism is "traditional", and seeks someone who would like to raise a family that grew up with the same traditions that he did. His Instagram account is: @noahdelmonte48 (opens in new tab)

Jewish Matchmaking is streaming on Netflix now. For more movies and TV series to enjoy, check out our recommendations for the best Netflix shows we think you should be streaming right now.