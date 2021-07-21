'Jolt' on Amazon Prime — everything you need to know about Kate Beckinsale's new thriller

Jolt is going to shock you, literally! If you enjoyed the recent revenge thriller Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan, you won’t want to miss Amazon Prime’s kick-ass new action drama, Jolt.

Underworld star Kate Beckinsale, last seen in ITV’s 2019 series The Widow, plays Lindy, a woman who has serious anger management issues. Due to a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic murderous impulses — when something makes her snap, she goes into a violent rage.

Lindy’s uncontrollable anger leads her to a therapist, Dr. Munchin, played by Stanley Tucci, who comes up with a cutting-edge form of treatment. He gives her an experimental, electrode-lined vest which she can use to shock herself when she feels a murderous rage building up inside her. By pressing a button, electronic shockwaves are sent to her brain, stabilizing her until she can control whatever has triggered her destructive impulses.

Sounds like a recipe for disaster, which of course it is! So here's all we know about Amazon Prime's Jolt...

Jolt is released worldwide by Amazon Prime Video on Friday 23 July, so perfect for those who want an alternative to the Olympics which officially begins that same day!

Kate Beckinsale on what happens in Jolt

Kate Beckinsale says: "Lindy is someone who since childhood has had an impulse control problem — she has a very difficult time not acting out and behaving badly when under pressure. Lindy is just a great character," she adds. "I love Jolt’s mix of comedy and action and female rage. It seems very timely."

After being fired from her job as a bouncer, Lindy finds herself in a desperate situation and is living in an apartment where she has removed any household items that could be used for harm. "She’s at a weird point in her life — she is living in this apartment with no knives and forks, or anything that she could throw," says Beckinsale.

"She finds this experimental therapist who rigs her up with an electrically-shocking vest, which is a sort of turbo equivalent of an elastic band on the wrist. It works with varying degrees of success."

As part of her therapy, Lindy goes on a date with a man called Justin (Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney) and, for the first time in her life, finds herself falling for someone.

After Justin finds out about Lindy’s strange disorder — and calmly takes it in his stride — she begins to think she could actually have a normal life. Tragically, the next day, Lindy finds out that Justin has been murdered — triggering her intense rage.

She then goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer, while being pursued by detectives, Vicars and Nevin, played Bobby Cannavale and Lavrene Cox, who consider her the prime suspect in the murder.

Lindy’s mission leads her to eccentric billionaire Gareth Fizel (David Bradley), who will do anything to hide his connection to Justin. "Lindy is a very flawed character, but you root for her too, because there is a wish-fulfillment side to the fact that she's got no inhibitions about her anger," says Beckinsale. "There’s a small scene where some guy is like, “Cheer up, love” and she just pushes his face into a wall. We've all had that urge!"

Is there a trailer for Jolt?

Yes Amazon Prime has released an official trailer for Jolt. 'I've got this conditon...it makes me snap!" says Lindy! Take a look right here...