Kiersey Clemons to star opposite Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'

Kiersey Clemons closed a deal to star opposite Ezra Miller in the upcoming Warner Bros.’ DC movie The Flash, per an exclusive at THR. Clemons will reprise her role as Iris West, the romantic interest of Barry Allen. Her role in Justice League was cut by director Zack Snyder back in 2017 before he turned the film over to Joss Whedon. Clemons’s character was added back in by Snyder for his upcoming cut, which premieres on HBO Max on March 18.

Michael Keaton will also be joining Clemons in his own role reprisal in The Flash. Keaton played Batman in the Tim Burton Batman movies of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. He is set to reprise as the Caped Crusader for the film, which will begin shooting in London in April. The Flash, one of DC's latest stand-alone films, is scheduled to open on Nov. 4, 2022.

The Flash screenplay is written by Christina Hodson, and It director Andy Muscheietti is directing the movie. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco are producing, while Marianne Jenkins is serving as executive producer. There are still no plot details as they are being kept under lock and key.

Kiersey Clemons’s star has been on the rise over the last few years. After starring in a few Sundance breakouts, including Dope and Hearts Beat Loud, Clemons made her way to significant studio projects. She was in Disney’s most recent iteration of Lady and the Tramp, Amazon’s The Only Living Boy in New York, and Universal's horror movie, Sweetheart.