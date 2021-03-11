HBO Max and Scener form a superhero team of their own for 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'

HBO Max today announced that it's teaming up with watch party platform Scener for the premiere of Zack Synder's Justice League on March 18. Scener lets you watch movies together with friends, which is the perfect sort of thing for these days in which we all can't get together like we used to.

The premiere event for Justice League will feature a fan-watch party that includes a video discussion with Zack Snyder — the original director of Justice League who was forced to hop off the project before it was finished, leading fans to launch a long (and often abusive) campaign for a re-release of the film with the completed vision of Snyder.

The group watch will kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. Pacific) on Friday, March 18.

“I’m excited to finally share my vision for Justice League in a virtual screening with our incredible fanbase who, through the power of community and an inspiring grassroots campaign, played a major role in making this premiere possible,” Snyder said in a press release.

Scener lets groups watch simultaneously, without having to sync things up manually, and provides for chat and video conversations during the film. Viewers will still have to have an active HBO Max account, however.

“Scener is the perfect place for deep genre communities like the #SnyderCut fans to connect virtually and celebrate the work of creative geniuses like Zack Snyder,” said Joe Braidwood, co-founder and chief operating officer at Scener. “Our partnership with HBO Max for Snyder’s iconic film release signifies another major leap forward for co-watching, cementing this format far beyond the pandemic-era as a movement that’s driving the future of streaming entertainment. We’re honored to play our part in enabling this new form of community experience as studios, creators, and fans look to Scener as the destination to connect over the movies they love.”

You can reserve a spot with Scener for Zack Snyder's Justice League at snydercut.scener.com.