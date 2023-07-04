Meet the 10x10 cast: who's who in the thriller

If you've checked Netflix recently, you may have seen a surprising movie sitting at the top spot of the most-watched list: 10x10 is a low-budget indie thriller from 2018 that's beaten out big-budget Netflix Originals like Extraction 2 in terms of its viewer count.

Written by Noel Clarke and directed by first-time director Suzi Ewing, 10x10 tells the story of a flower shop owner who's kidnapped by a man with questionable intentions — but as the story goes on, the ties that bind these characters become more clear.

So it's a tense thriller that takes place in a 10 by 10 foot room, hence the name, largely focused on two main characters. So here's everyone in 10x10 as you may recognize some of their faces. Don't worry, no spoilers here.

Luke Evans as Robert Lewis

(Image credit: Vertical Entertainment)

Robert Lewis is a mysterious man who decides to kidnap a woman, for reasons that become much clearer as the movie goes on.

Luke Evans is one of the biggest Welsh actors working right now. You may recognize him for roles in blockbuster movies: he was Bard in the second and third Hobbit films, Owen Shaw in several of the later Fast and Furious movies, Gaston in the live-action Beauty and the Beast and Aramis in The Three Musketeers.

You may also recognize Evans from TV as he's had main roles in Eco 3, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Alienist and Crossing Swords.

Kelly Reilly as Cathy Newland

(Image credit: Vertical Entertainment)

Cathy just lives a normal life, running a flower shop and doing yoga lessons, until Robert kidnaps her. However through the story we learn she may have a more sordid past than her current behavior suggests.

Kelly Reilly is a British actor who's been in lots of big movies, with roles in Pride & Prejudice, Sherlock Holmes and Flight. However TV audiences might best know her for her lead role as Beth Dutton in Yellowstone or as Jordan in True Detective's second season.

Norma Dixit as Alondra

Alondra is Robert's maid, who apparently wasn't CC'd in his plans to create a dungeon in his basement.

Norma Dixit's credits in other movies and TV shows include The Bank Job, an episode of Trial & Retribution and Doctors.

Noel Clarke as Dennis

(Image credit: Vertical Entertainment)

Dennis works at a cafe that Cathy visits at the beginning of the film, and it's shown they have a good relationship. Though this is just a tiny part, we're including it because Noel Clarke is also the movie's writer, and is a well-known British actor.

Clarke is perhaps best known for his role in The Hood trilogy or Doctor Who but he's also been in SAS: Red Notice, Star Trek Into Darkness, Mute and Twist. He's also a producer and writer.

Olivia Chenery as Alana Lewis

Alana was Robert's wife, though she passed away before the events of the movie. Still, we see her through flashbacks.

Chenery has worked with Clarke in a number of projects including Brotherhood and Bulletproof, but you may have also seen her as Mary Stuart in Queens, a witch in Penny Dreadful or in Jericho Ridge.