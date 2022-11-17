Meet the A Christmas Story Christmas cast: who's who in the festive sequel

Almost four decades have passed since A Christmas Story premiered in 1983 and over the years it has achieved cult status among fans who tune in every holiday season to watch the escapades of Ralphie Parker and his family. Now, the story continues with A Christmas Story Christmas on HBO Max. Ralph is grown up with a family of his own, and he's trying to make the holiday special for his family after the loss of his beloved Old Man.

A Christmas Story Christmas manages to capture the nostalgia and magic of the first movie and filter it through the lens of a grown-up Ralph and his own kids. Parents always try their best to make the holidays special for their children and Ralph wants that for his family, now more than ever. It helps that many of the original actors from the first movie returned to reprise their roles in this inspired sequel.

Let's meet the cast of A Christmas Story Christmas.

Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker

Peter Billingsley in A Christmas Story Christmas (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

As someone who earned a C+ on his big Christmas theme paper, it's hard to imagine that Ralphie Parker would grow up with a dream of becoming a writer, but that's where we find him in A Christmas Story Christmas.

"Ralphie is all grown up, he has his own family and it's an opportunity to really take what was so great from the first one and bring so much of that magic back but with a whole new perspective," Peter Billingsley said in an HBO Max press release. "Always in the back of my mind I'd hoped that this day would come."

This time around, Billingsley not only plays Ralphie but he also provides the voiceover narration.

Billingsley continued to act following his role in the 1983 movie, but he's also an Emmy-nominated producer and director.

Erinn Hayes as Sandy Parker

Erinn Hayes, River Drosche, Julianna Layne and Peter Billingsley in A Christmas Story Christmas (Image credit: Yana Blajeva/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Sandy Parker seems like the perfect partner in crime for the adult version of Ralphie Parker, and Erinn Hayes likes to think that her character balances Ralphie in the best way possible.

"Sandy keeps Ralph grounded in a way that any committed spouse would by just continually checking in with him, seeing how he's doing day-to-day and taking some things off his plate, trying to be there for him, for the kids, for his mom."

As Ralph mourns the loss of his father, it's up to Sandy to be the glue that holds the family together through the holidays.

Hayes has appeared on a number of TV shows. She starred as Elizabeth in 2020’s Bill & Ted Face the Music, and as Dr. Lola Spratt on Adult Swim's Children’s Hospital.

River Drosche as Mark

Erinn Hayes, Julianna Layne, Peter Billingsley, River Drosche and Julie Hagerty in A Christmas Story Christmas (Image credit: Yana Blajeva/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

River Drosche understands the importance of a holiday tradition, so it's not surprising that he had a lot of fun singing the updated version of "Jingle Bells" (you know, the one with Batman and the Joker) with the rest of the cast.

Drosche has appeared in a number of TV shows including Miracle Workers, The Orville and The Rookie. This is his first feature film.

Julianna Layne as Julie

Julianna Layne, River Drosche and Peter Billingsley in A Christmas Story Christmas (Image credit: Yana Blajeva/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Julie and her brother Mark represent the next generation of Parker kids, and it's refreshing to know the antics are still there. Julianna Layne shared that River unscrewed all of the lightbulbs in her trailer on April Fool's Day in a prank befitting an onscreen brother.

Layne made her debut in the Broadway production of Waitress the Musical Karaoke opposite Sara Bareilles and Jordin Sparks. A Christmas Story Christmas is one of three holiday movies she's in this year.

Julie Hagerty as Mrs. Parker

Julie Hagerty, Peter Billingsley and Erinn Hayes in A Christmas Story Christmas (Image credit: Yana Blajeva/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

There was no question in Julie Hagerty's mind that bringing Mrs. Parker to life would be a great role.

"I decided to join because who wouldn't? To be part of the next generation of A Christmas Story, which is once again full of that love, warmth and sweetness, and hilarious humor and family. It's a really wonderful family movie that everyone can see together, like the original, so it's really unique to be part of that."

Mrs. Parker is very happy to have her family home for the holidays as they mourn the loss of her husband and Ralphie's Old Man.

Fans will recognize Hagerty from her role in 1980’s Airplane!. She’s appeared in several shows and movies over the years; recently she was spotted in Black Monday, Noelle, Marriage Story and Instant Family.

Scott Schwartz as Flick

Scott Schwartz, RD Robb, Peter Billingsley and River Droshce in A Christmas Story Christmas (Image credit: Yana Blajeva/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Fans will always remember "poor Flick" after he got his tongue stuck to the flagpole in the original movie. He grows up to become a tavern owner, running his father's bar.

"It’s 30 years later and you don’t know what happened to these guys, so now it's, 'Here we go, this is what happened,' which is great, especially for the fans." Schwartz said that his best friend runs a bar so he was able to pull from that to help him bring an older Schwartz to life. "And it fits Flick's sense of humor and his way about life to become a bar owner — nine to five would not have been his job!"

Schwartz has enjoyed a prolific Hollywood career since his A Christmas Story days, appearing in dozens of TV shows and movies over the years.

RD Robb as Schwartz

Scott Schwartz, Peter Billingsley and RD Robb in A Christmas Story Christmas (Image credit: Yana Blajeva/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

While young Schwartz was the one to get Flick into trouble with his triple dog dare, this time around it's older Schwartz who finds himself getting into trouble. As an adult, Schwartz is the guy who's willing to take any bet (usually in the friendly confines of Flick's bar, where he's running up a tab that will likely never be settled), and he's also to take on any dare.

RD Robb found himself doing some stunt work in the new movie involving a ramp and a sled. Initially, he was reluctant to try it himself but after giving it a go, he was able to get the shot. "I got set, they called 'action,' I screamed 'Geronimo!' and they let me fly," he said of the big moment. "It was scary, I had to steer at that speed to keep the sled straight, but it was really fun."

Like Billingsley, Robb has split his adult life as an actor and producer. He's known for roles in Matilda, The Brady Bunch Movie and appearances on The Goldbergs, as well as his role as producer for Siren and the Live with John Legend TV special.

Zack Ward as Scut Farkus

As the neighborhood bully with yellow eyes, Scut Farkus inspired fear in the eyes of kids everywhere. As an adult, Scut Farkus has turned over a new leaf and his role will surprise fans — he's a police officer.

"It’s hard to imagine what my life would be without A Christmas Story," Ward said, noting that he's recognized for his work not only during the holidays but while doing events for the Alzheimer's Association. "I feel very blessed and grateful to be part of something so precious and beloved by so many. I'm excited for fans to see the new film and fall in love with their favorite characters all over again."

Ward has appeared in everything from American Horror Story to Z Nation. He's no stranger to holiday movies, either, with roles in A Christmas in Vermont and 2nd Chance for Christmas.

Ian Petrella as Randy

Fans of the original movie know Randy as Ralphie’s scene-stealing kid brother. While he never said much in the movie, he had a way of capturing attention whenever he was on screen.

"Randy was really just kind of like the R2-D2 of A Christmas Story in that he kind of went around and made noises and fell down and was there for comic relief," Petrella said of his character. "So, to come up with what did Randy turn into? I mean, he could've been anything, really, so the fact that he's grown into who he is now I think will be a great surprise… It was for me!"

As it happens, Randy grew up to be a businessman. Though he's busy on the road, he finds a way to reunite with his family at Christmas.

Unlike his co-stars, Petrella left Hollywood behind after A Christmas Story and hasn’t appeared in front of a camera since 1983.

You can now watch A Christmas Story Christmas on HBO Max.