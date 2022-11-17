We triple dog dare you to check out A Christmas Story Christmas on HBO Max! The sequel to the 1983 cult classic holiday film is sure to put a smile on your face just in time for the holiday season. With most of the original cast returning to reprise their roles, A Christmas Story Christmas promises all of the nostalgia and holiday hijinks you can handle.

Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) and his friends might be grown up, but that doesn’t mean they have to be adults all the time. And now that he’s a father himself, Ralphie starts to recall the magic of the season through the eyes of his own kids.

Don’t shoot your eye out, keep reading to learn how you can watch A Christmas Story Christmas!

How to watch A Christmas Story Christmas in the US

A Christmas Story Christmas is available exclusively on HBO Max beginning November 17. There won’t be a theatrical release for the movie so you’ll need to have an HBO Max subscription if you’re hoping to watch it when it premieres.

You have some options if you haven’t subscribed to HBO Max yet. There’s an ad-supported version that costs $9.99 per month, or you can go the commercial-free route for $14.99 monthly.

How to watch A Christmas Story Christmas in the UK

As of this writing, there is no release date for A Christmas Story Christmas in the UK, as HBO Max is not available.

We’re hoping that there’s a plan to give international fans access to the new holiday movie soon. Once we hear something official we’ll provide an update right here.

How to stream A Christmas Story Christmas in other countries

HBO Max is slowly rolling out to more countries every year. At the moment, the streaming service is available in the US and select US territories, as well as select countries in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe.

If HBO Max is available where you live, then you’ll be able to watch A Christmas Story Christmas and enjoy all of the fun.

Everything else you need to know about A Christmas Story Christmas

A Christmas Story Christmas is the first time the cast from the 1983 film will be back together. In fact, this marks a return to acting for Ian Petrella, who played Ralphie’s kid brother Randy, since he originated the role in the first movie.

You can watch the trailer below: