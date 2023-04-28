Meet the AKA cast: Who's who in the French Netflix thriller
Meets the stars that make up the AKA cast.
AKA is a a French-language action thriller from Morgan S. Dalibert (Les Emmerdeurs) that follows a veteran special ops agent that looks like it will be the perfect watch for anyone looking for more action after The Night Agent landed earlier this year.
In this intense new Netflix original, Adam Franco is sent undercover within Victor Pastore's criminal organization after the leader of a terrorist cell reaches out to the boss.
There, Adam is tasked with gaining Pastore's trust to gather info about him. However, whilst there, Adam builds an unexpected bond with the boss's son and gets drawn into a moral crisis as Adam tries to keep the son safe from those who would do him harm.
Below, you can find out a little bit more about the stars that make up the AKA cast and who they are playing. And if you're looking for more shows to watch, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.
AKA cast: Alban Lenoir as Adam Franco
Prominent French actor Alban Lenoir stars as Adam Franco, a resilient, effective and ruthless special-ops agent who has been in his line of work for 20 years. His latest assignment? Infiltrate a new criminal enterprise run by the notorious crime boss, Victor Pastore. By the looks of things, he's no stranger to getting his hands dirty while on the job.
Where else have you seen Alban Lenoir? Lenoir has had roles in Taken, Hero Corp, Bigbug, Cheyenne & Lola, Calls, Marianne, T.A.N.K., and French Blood, among other projects.
Eric Cantona as Victor Pastore
Footballer-turned-actor Eric Cantona plays Victor Pastore, the head of the sinister organization Adam Franco is tasked with infiltrating. After Adam gains his trust, Victor enlists him as a bodyguard for his son, Jonathan.
Where else have you seen Eric Cantona? Cantona is best known for his time as a professional footballer at the English Premier League club, Manchester United, though he began acting following his retirement in the late nineties. So far, he's had roles in Elizabeth, Inhuman Resources, The Salvation, French Film, Looking for Eric, and Ulysses & Mona, among others.
Noé Chabbat as Victor's son, Jonathan
Noé Chabbat plays Victor's son, Jonathan. He doesn't necessarily have the best relationship with his father, though Jonathan quickly forms a relationship with Adam after replaces another one of Victor's henchmen as his bodyguard...even if Victor's daughter doesn't trust Adam right away.
Where else have you seen Noé Chabbat? Chabbat also had a role in the French miniseries, L'île prisonnière.
The full AKA cast list
Here's the full list of stars who appear in AKA:
- Alban Lenoir
- Eric Cantona
- Thibault de Montalembert
- Sveva Alviti
- Saïdou Camara
- Kevin Layne
- Nathalie Odzierejko
- Aude Le Pape
- Philippe Résimont
AKA is now streaming on Netflix.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows.
Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.
Most Popular
By Rachel Lucas