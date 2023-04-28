Meet the AKA cast: Who's who in the French Netflix thriller

AKA is a a French-language action thriller from Morgan S. Dalibert (Les Emmerdeurs) that follows a veteran special ops agent that looks like it will be the perfect watch for anyone looking for more action after The Night Agent landed earlier this year.

In this intense new Netflix original, Adam Franco is sent undercover within Victor Pastore's criminal organization after the leader of a terrorist cell reaches out to the boss.

There, Adam is tasked with gaining Pastore's trust to gather info about him. However, whilst there, Adam builds an unexpected bond with the boss's son and gets drawn into a moral crisis as Adam tries to keep the son safe from those who would do him harm.

Below, you can find out a little bit more about the stars that make up the AKA cast and who they are playing.

AKA cast: Alban Lenoir as Adam Franco

(Image credit: Nicolas Auproux/Netflix)

Prominent French actor Alban Lenoir stars as Adam Franco, a resilient, effective and ruthless special-ops agent who has been in his line of work for 20 years. His latest assignment? Infiltrate a new criminal enterprise run by the notorious crime boss, Victor Pastore. By the looks of things, he's no stranger to getting his hands dirty while on the job.

Where else have you seen Alban Lenoir? Lenoir has had roles in Taken, Hero Corp, Bigbug, Cheyenne & Lola, Calls, Marianne, T.A.N.K., and French Blood, among other projects.

Eric Cantona as Victor Pastore

(Image credit: Nicolas Auproux/Netflix)

Footballer-turned-actor Eric Cantona plays Victor Pastore, the head of the sinister organization Adam Franco is tasked with infiltrating. After Adam gains his trust, Victor enlists him as a bodyguard for his son, Jonathan.

Where else have you seen Eric Cantona? Cantona is best known for his time as a professional footballer at the English Premier League club, Manchester United, though he began acting following his retirement in the late nineties. So far, he's had roles in Elizabeth, Inhuman Resources, The Salvation, French Film, Looking for Eric, and Ulysses & Mona, among others.

Noé Chabbat as Victor's son, Jonathan

(Image credit: Nicolas Auproux/Netflix)

Noé Chabbat plays Victor's son, Jonathan. He doesn't necessarily have the best relationship with his father, though Jonathan quickly forms a relationship with Adam after replaces another one of Victor's henchmen as his bodyguard...even if Victor's daughter doesn't trust Adam right away.

Where else have you seen Noé Chabbat? Chabbat also had a role in the French miniseries, L'île prisonnière.

The full AKA cast list

Here's the full list of stars who appear in AKA:

Alban Lenoir

Eric Cantona

Thibault de Montalembert

Sveva Alviti

Saïdou Camara

Kevin Layne

Nathalie Odzierejko

Aude Le Pape

Philippe Résimont

AKA is now streaming on Netflix.