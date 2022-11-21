Meet the Below Deck season 10 cast: who's who in the Bravo series

It's time to set sail on the largest boat in Below Deck history! Below Deck season 10 features the massive 197-foot superyacht St. David with Captain Lee, the "Stud of the Sea" at the helm.

In the 10th season of the beloved Bravo franchise, the St. David calls the port of St. Lucia home. Captain Lee has two familiar faces with him this season in Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender. Together they'll navigate a new crew.

Bravo has provided brief bios for the returning crew members as well as the newcomers. So let's get to know the cast of Below Deck season 10!

Captain Lee Rosbach

"Captain Harold Lee Rosbach has spent more than three decades in the yachting industry. Born and raised in landlocked Michigan, he discovered his untapped love for the water while managing restaurants in Turks & Caicos. It was then that an acquaintance invited him to serve as a mate on a sailboat delivery to earn extra cash. At 35, Lee obtained his captain's license and left the restaurant business behind to pursue his newfound passion. Since then, the Running Against The Tide author has commanded more than a dozen super yachts. Lovingly known as the 'Stud of the Sea,' Lee values the special bonds he forms on deck and always puts the safety of everyone on board above all else. Lee is excited to return to the Caribbean this season with familiar faces Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender as he adjusts to new super yacht, St. David."

Rachel Hargrove, chef

"Originally from Tampa, Fla., Rachel Hargrove is a cosmopolitan yacht chef with an extensive repertoire of culinary skills. Although predominantly self-taught, Rachel attended the Culinary Institute of America and held an apprenticeship at the Michelin-starred restaurant Quatro Passi in Nerano, Italy. After spending time in Thailand, Japan, India and Italy to expand her craft, Rachel revels in her wide range of cuisines — from molecular gastronomy to gluten-free pasta, she is unphased by almost any charter guest preference sheet. A talented and experienced chef, Rachel admits her demanding professionalism can be polarizing to others. No matter their opinion, Rachel is always sure to stand her ground on deck."

Fraser Olender, chief stew

"With a passion for luxury hospitality and travel, it was a no-brainer for Fraser to join the yachting industry four years ago. He got his start on a motor yacht in Naples, Italy, and has never looked back. Prior to yachting, Fraser worked in commercial bookings for leading model agencies in London. In the off-season, he loves to travel to picturesque destinations, staying at the world's finest hotels with the dream to one day open his own. Returning to the Caribbean to work under Captain Lee again, Fraser is thrilled to be chief stew on St. David. However, when the charter guests get too demanding, he must prove his worth as a department lead."

Ross McHarg, bosun

"Leading the deck team this season is Bosun Ross McHarg. Originally from the UK, the British yachtie has spent the last 15 years living all over the world. Most recently, his travels have landed him in Asia, where he has set up base. Twelve years ago, Ross found yachting through teaching ski seasons in Europe and abandoned the snow for the sand without a second thought. With his love of travel and meeting new people, yachting was the perfect career move. A seasoned bosun, Ross brings experience and wisdom to his team, but his flirty ways get him in hot water with the crew."

Luis Antonio 'Tony' Duarte, deckhand

"Originally from Costa Rica, deckhand Luis Antonio 'Tony' Duarte is no stranger to the seas. An adrenaline junkie, Tony has experience as a dive master in South Africa, whale-watching guide in Costa Rica and a zip-liner in the Bahamas. When he's not working in beautiful, remote locations, Tony enjoys surfing, fishing and cliff jumping. A man of nomadic nature with a passion for travel, Tony adventures from place to place but is looking forward to calling St. David his home for the charter season. With prior experience on smaller boats, Tony welcomes the challenge aboard his first super yacht."

Ben Willoughby, deckhand

"Born and raised on the Gold Coast of Australia, deckhand Ben Willoughby is a self-described 'ocean child at heart.' Inspired by a childhood friend's yachtie lifestyle, Ben first took to the high seas in 2020 when he joined a mega yacht crew in France. Combining his passion for fitness with his love of the water, Ben has worked as both a deckhand and personal trainer on yachts for the past three years. A social guy who firmly believes 'a Pina Colada is always a good decision,' Ben is eager to bring the party onboard. This thrill-seeking Aussie is determined to stand out on the deck of the St. David."

Hayley De Sola Pinto, stew

"Hailing from Cornwall, England, charismatic new stew Hayley De Sola Pinto is excited to cruise the Caribbean waters. During most of the year, Hayley is an advanced aesthetics practitioner for her self-built business Classen Aesthetics. Her love of travel and meeting new people has led her to work on and off yachts since she was 23. With her humor and empathetic personality, Hayley specializes in making charter guests feel welcome and at home on St. David. However, her admittedly loud and over-the-top personality often gets her into the mix of drama onboard."

Katie Glaser, deckhand

"Deckhand Katie Glaser first fell in love with the glamorous and fast-paced yachting industry when she moved from Colorado to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Since starting her boating career as a stew three years ago, Katie has built an extensive resume as a deckhand and first mate on a variety of yachts. While Katie has worked in different corporate fields, including IT recruiting, account management and beverage sales, she has always had an affinity for the service industry. Katie spends nearly as much time in the water as she does on it, being a fan of snorkeling, wakeboarding and swimming. Always up for an adventure, this extroverted yachtie is eager to prove she has what it takes."

Alissa Humber, stew

"A born and bred Floridian, Alissa Humber found herself diving headfirst into yachting just over two years ago. Now residing in Miami, Alissa spends her time working as a stew on temporary yacht jobs. During the off season, Alissa loves to shop and is enamored by the gorgeous, colorful fashion in her city. She also embraces nature and enjoys kayaking or hiking in the Sunshine State. Working as a stew aboard St. David, Alissa prides herself on pleasing the charter guests and ensuring they have the best time onboard. However, when conflict emerges between her and another stew, tensions rise amongst the entire crew."

Camille Lamb, deckhand/stew

"Coming from a family of merchant mariners, boating has always been in Camille’s blood. With sailing experience since she was 9, Camille is a natural-born yachtie with a love for the water, the beach and traveling. An avid singer and songwriter as well, Camille competed on American Idol last year. Upon her elimination, Camille found herself lost and returned to her roots on the water. With just her sailing experience from childhood, Camille secured a position on a day-charter yacht in the Virgin Islands. Since then, Camille has had more formal yachting training under her belt with work experience in Miami and Los Angeles. Camille joins St. David this season working both on deck and inside the yacht as a deck/stew, but when she's split between the two departments, she loses motivation on board."

Below Deck season 10 airs on Mondays on Bravo, with episodes streaming on-demand on Peacock the next day.