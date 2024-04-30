Meet the Fiasco cast: Who's who in the French Netflix comedy

Fiasco is a French Netflix comedy series that revolves around a film set. It chronicles the misadventures of Raphael, a young director working on his first feature film.

The ambitious filmmaker's project tells the story of his grandmother's life as a member of the Resistance during World War Two. But as soon as production starts, things go south for Raphael who has to face one problem after another.

As Raphael soon realizes, someone is working against him. So, he and his crew conspire to unmask the saboteur before the whole project falls apart, whilst a documentary crew captures all the chaos on set.

Here's a round-up of all the stars that make up the Fiasco cast, and where you might have seen them before.

Who's who in the Fiasco cast...

Pierre Niney as Raphaël Valande

Pierre Niney leads the cast as director, Raphaël Valande. (Image credit: Thibault Grabherr/Netflix)

Raphael Valande is a young and ambitious director who is excited to put together his first feature film. It tells the story of his own grandmother’s heroic deeds during World War Two. However, his sweet and fragile nature is anything but an asset when it comes to facing the challenges that arise on set.

Pierre Niney isn't only a lead star on Fiasco: he's also the show's co-creator and producer.

Where else have you seen Pierre Niney? Pierre Niney is a prolific actor who has been seen in many French films. He played fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the eponymous 2014 film and more recently had the main part in the thriller Black Box. He also appeared in the TV shows La Flamme, Le Flambeau and the Prime Video showm LOL, qui rit, sort! He will next appear in the 2024 adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo.

François Civil as Tom/Barthabé

Tom is one of Raphael’s childhood friends and a wannabe actor who does everything he can to convince his best mate to cast him in his film. When the production starts going sideways, Tom steps in to help Raphael and gets a chance to play Barthabé, the part of a lifetime. François Civil, who has worked alongside Niney before, stars as Tom.

Where else have you seen François Civil? Fans of French cinema will recognize François Civil as he has been featured, like Niney, in many movies over the past few years. He starred in films like The Wolf's Call, Someone, Somewhere, The Stronghold and most recently, Disney+'s A Place to Fight For as well as the two-parter Three Musketeers. Civil also worked in television prior to Fiasco and had, for instance, a recurring role in the French series Call My Agent.

Pascal Demolon as Jean-Marc Torrosian

As Jean-Marc, Pascal Demolon plays the part of the producer behind Raphael’s movie. He strongly believes in the young director and has faith that together they can make a great film, but he also turns out to be too out-of-touch to truly be helpful when things go awry on set.

Where else have you seen Pascal Demolon? Demolon's career spans several decades during which he appeared both in films and TV series. One of his most notable movies is Dobermann (1997), in which he starred opposite Vincent Cassel. In recent years he was seen in the Prime Video comedy Brutus vs Cesar, as well as in shows like La Mante, Hero Corp and En thérapie.

Leslie Medina as Ingrid Flaumenbaum

In Fiasco, Leslie Medina plays the role of Ingrid, the actress Raphael chose to play his grandmother in the movie he is making. She is eager to do well in his film and to tell the story of Huguette, and quickly forms a bond with her director.

Where else have you seen Leslie Medina? Compared to her co-stars, Leslie Medina is still an emerging talent and while she has appeared in some movies, she has done most of her work in television so far, landing roles in shows like Chefs, The Promise and Balthazar.

Louise Coldefy as Ludivine

Louise Coldefy plays Fiasco's make-up artist, Ludivine. She struggles to be accepted by the rest of the crew... because she has bad breath. Fortunately, she finds a friend in Karim, the movie's catering chef.

Where else have you seen Louise Coldefy? Fans of Netflix’s Family Business will recognize Louise Coldefy as one of its stars. She also appeared alongside Niney and Civil in Igor Gotesman's movie Five, and starred opposite Camélia Jordana in After the fire.

Géraldine Nakache as Magalie Verès

Géraldine Nakache stars in Fiasco as Magalie, the assistant director who does everything in her power to help Raphael keep his film on track. As the production gets more and more derailed, Magalie also gets distracted by her own personal concerns.

Where else have you seen Géraldine Nakache? Much like Pierre Niney and François Civil, Géraldine Nakache is a well established figure in the French film industry. Not only an actress, she also wrote, directed and starred in the films All That Glitters, Nous York and J'irai où tu iras. On TV, she appeared in La Flamme, Le Flambeau, Hippocrate and competed against Pierre Niney in LOL, qui rit, sort ! season 3.

Igor Gotesman as Slice

While Raphael is trying to make his movie, Igor Gotesman's Slice is hard at work making a behind-the-scenes documentary that captures all the chaos. He's the man behind the interviews we see throughout Fiasco.

Where else have you seen Igor Gotesman? Viewers might recognize Igor Gotesman as an actor from the Netflix comedy Gold Brick, but he's also a writer and director. He directed and starred in Five, a film that already featured others from the Fiasco cast. Prior to Fiasco, he also created and directed Netflix's Family Business.

Who else is in the Fiasco cast?

In addition to the above stars, the Fiasco cast also includes:

Vincent Cassel as Robin Jacomet

Djimo as Karim

Juliette Gasquet as Gabrielle

Marie-Christine Barrault as Huguette Valande

Ethann Isidore as Eliott

