Meet the Magic Mike's Last Dance cast: who's who in the dance movie

There's only one Magic Mike, Channing Tatum, despite what the short-lived reality series Finding Magic Mike tried to accomplish. But he's not the only on taking the stage in the third movie of the dance franchise. Who else gets to show off their movies in the Magic Mike's Last Dance cast?

As the title character, Tatum has been the franchise's true north, but there have been numerous memorable characters beside his Magic Mike, including Matthew McConaughey's Dallas, Joe Manganiello's Richie, Matt Bomer's Ken, Jada Pinkett Smith's Rome and more. Last Dance features a number of new characters, as well as some throwbacks for fans of the previous movies.

Let's break down the movie's cast so you can get to know them better whether its before or after you’ve watched Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Channing Tatum as Magic Mike

Channing Tatum in Magic Mike's Last Dance (Image credit: Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Though he's tried to leave Magic Mike behind and prefers to just be known as Mike (definitely not Michael Jeffrey Lane, as Max attempts to call him a few times), this former stripper from Miami just can't leave the world of dance behind. We catch up with Mike after his furniture business has failed and he is forced to work bartending gigs, but with the help of Max he learns that his talent for dance can open more avenues than he previously thought.

Magic Mike is definitely one of Channing Tatum’s most recognizable roles. It is just one of a handful of collaborations he has had with director Steven Soderbergh, with others including Haywire, Side Effects and Logan Lucky. Other notable roles have included Step Up, 21 Jump Street, White House Down, Foxcatcher, Hail, Caesar! and, more recently, Dog and The Lost City.

Salma Hayek Pinault as Max

Salma Hayek Pinault in Magic Mike's Last Dance (Image credit: Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Maxandra Mendoza is a wealthy socialite who meets Mike at a low point. She is in the process of getting divorced after her husband cheated on her and she doesn't have the best relationship with her daughter, Zadie. She hires Mike to dance for her and take her mind off things, but what he sparks in her becomes a mission to share with others, while also getting to take a shot at her ex.

Salma Hayek Pinault is an Oscar-nominated actress (Frida), but she has dabbled in all kinds of genres from straight up comedy to animated to superhero to drama. Her most recent credits include Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, House of Gucci and Eternals, but she is also known for Beatriz at Dinner, Grown Ups, From Dusk Till Dawn and Desperado.

Jemelia George as Zadie

Jemelia George and Channing Tatum in Magic Mike's Last Dance (Image credit: Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Zadie is Max's adopted daughter, and she is sure to remind her of that, preferring to call her Max instead of mom. She is an exceedingly smart teenager who is able to see what is truly going on. She also provides a number of key bits of narration throughout the movie.

Magic Mike's Last Dance is Jemelia George's first credited role, according to IMDb.

Ayub Khan Din as Victor

Salma Hayek Pinault, Ayub Khan Din and Jemelia George in Magic Mike's Last Dance (Image credit: Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Though he doesn't like to show it, Victor, as Max's butler, is a steady presence for her character. While he may grouch and deliver some passive aggressive remarks, Victor has a respect for Max and, eventually, Mike.

Ayub Khan Din is a BAFTA nominated artist for his the 1999 movie East is East, which he wrote based on his play. He also is the creator of the TV show Ackerly Bridge. Magic Mike's Last Dance is actually his first acting role since the '90s, where he starred in TV series like London Bridge and Coronation Street.

Juliette Motamed as Hannah

Juliette Motamed (Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for WFTV Awards)

Hannah is a classically trained actor who couldn't be more excited to ditch the stuffy play that the theater was performing for the hip, sexy show that Mike and Max are putting on, in which she serves as the emcee.

Aside from Magic Mike's Last Dance, Juliette Motamed's biggest role is in the popular TV series We Are Lady Parts.

Vicki Pepperdine as Edna

Vicki Pepperdine (Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Edna is a key character in Magic Mike's Last Dance, as this stuffy bureaucrat is crucial to allowing Mike and Max's show to go on. Can they convince her?

Viewers may be familiar with Vicki Pepperdine from her roles in Bad Education and Getting On, which she also earned two BAFTA nominations for as a writer.

Who are the dancers in Magic Mike's Last Dance?

Dancers in Magic Mike's Last Dance (Image credit: Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mike and Max recruit a team of dancers to perform in their show. The troupe includes Theophilus O. Bailey, Ryan Michael Carlson, Harry Carter, Joel Ekperigin, Anton Lanzelot Engel, Jack Manley, Sebastian González Molina, Patrick Packing, JD Rainey, Kylie Shea, Sebastian Melo Taveira and Jackson Williams.

Magic Mike's Last Dance cameos

In addition to all the new cast members, Magic Mike's Last Dance also features a number of quick cameos from the previous movies. Making comebacks are Matt Bomer's Ken, Adam Rodriguez's Tito, Kevin Nash's Tarzan and Joe Manganiello's Richie, as well as Caitlin Gerard's Kim.

Magic Mike's Last Dance is now playing.