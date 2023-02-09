The third and likely final entry in the Magic Mike franchise has arrived. So just how can you watch Magic Mike's Last Dance?

The Channing Tatum-led franchise surprised many and became a $100 million hit in 2012 and was "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). This latest entry looks to have similar success and be one of the first big new movies of 2023; February has been a good month for Tatum in recent years, including in 2022 with Dog and The Lost City.

But is Magic Mike's Last Dance streaming? Playing only in movie theaters? And if so, where? Here is everything you need to know on how to watch Magic Mike's Last Dance.

How to watch Magic Mike's Last Dance in movie theaters

If you want to watch Magic Mike's Last Dance as soon as possible, the only option is to head out to the movie theaters. As of February 10, the latest Magic Mike movie is playing exclusively in theaters in the US, UK and most global markets.

To find Magic Mike's Last Dance showtimes near you, check out websites for your local theaters or Fandango (opens in new tab), which lets you see everywhere a movie is playing in your area. In case you're planning to see the movie at an AMC theater, most of you won't need to worry about the theater chains' new seat pricing plan, as it is currently being tested in select locations in New York, Chicago and Kansas City.

But between those potential upcharges and just the general expense of a movie ticket these days, if you are looking for ways to make frequent trips to the movies more affordable, movie theater subscription and membership services are a good option. These services, provided by many US and UK theater chains, offer discounted, free or an allotment of movies for a monthly fee.

Is Magic Mike's Last Dance streaming?

If you're hoping to watch Magic Mike's Last Dance from home, you're going to have to wait a bit, as the movie is not available to stream or rent via video-on-demand just yet. Last Dance is getting an exclusive run in movies, which if it follows the normal timeline these days, means it won't be available for at-home viewing until somewhere between 30-45 days after its initial release.

For US consumers, we can be pretty confident on where Magic Mike's Last Dance is going to show up on streaming when it does head that way — HBO Max. Since it is a Warner Bros. Pictures movie, it is in all likelihood going to first be available to stream exclusively on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming platform.

That has not been officially confirmed though, but when we know where Magic Mike's Last Dance is going to stream (as well as when it is available for on-demand viewing), we’ll update this page.

What else to know about Magic Mike's Last Dance

Magic Mike's Last Dance picks up with Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) a few years after we last saw him. Broke and his furniture company now officially a bust, he works as a bartender when he meets wealthy socialite Max (Salma Hayek Pinault) who, inspired by his dancing, brings him to London to put on a show meant to shock and enthrall audiences.

In addition to Tatum and Pinaul, Magic Mike's Last Dance cast includes Jemelia George, Ayub Khan Din, Juliette Motamed and Vicki Pepperdine. Steve Soderbergh directs the movie with a script from Reid Carolin.

Read What to Watch's Magic Mike's Last Dance review and watch the trailer below to find out more about what’s in store with the movie.