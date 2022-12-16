Meet the National Treasure: Edge of History cast: who's who in the Disney Plus adventure series

The National Treasure: Edge of History cast is comprised of a new set of heroes (and villains) who have taken center-stage in the new spin-off which is now airing on Disney Plus.

National Treasure: Edge of History expands on the original movie universe by introducing us to a young heroine, Jess. Along with her close friends, Jess is drawn into a thrilling new adventure as she races to outsmart a shady black market dealer and rescue a long-lost treasure that may hold the key to her family's past.

Read on to find out a little bit more info about our main cast, and discover which former stars have made a return in the newest installment of the National Treasure franchise.

Who's who in the National Treasure: Edge of History cast

Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela

Our new hero, Jess. (Image credit: Disney/Michael Muller)

Lisette Olivera leads the cast of National Treasure: Edge of History as Jess, a 21-year-old dreamer who sets out on a quest alongside her friends after learning she has a family connection to a secret society.

Where else have you seen Lisette Olivera? Previously, Lisette has starred in We Need to Do Something and Total Eclipse.

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce

Will Billie get to the treasure first? (Image credit: Disney/Michael Muller)

Catherine Zeta-Jones is on hand as the show's main antagonist, Billie Pearce. Billie is a shady black-market dealer who'll stop at nothing to track down the treasure.

Where else have you seen Catherine Zeta-Jones? Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is likely best known for starring in movies like Chicago, Traffic and Entrapment. Most recently, she's featured in Netflix's Wednesday as Morticia Addams.

Jake Austin Walker as Liam Sadusky

Liam has very different ambitions than his grandfather (Image credit: Disney/Michael Muller)

Jake Austin Walker plays Liam, the estranged grandson of FBI agent, Peter Sadusky (Harvey Keitel) from the original movie. Liam dreams of becoming a country music star and following his own path in life, but he soon ends up wrapped up in Jess' adventures.

Where else have you seen Jake Austin Walker? Walker is likely best known for playing Jared Talbot in Rectify, Henry King Jr. in Stargirl and Seth in Fear the Walking Dead.

Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan

Ethan is by Jess' side for her new adventure. (Image credit: Disney/Michael Muller)

Jordan Rodrigues plays Ethan, one of Jess's long-term friends (who also has a crush on her).

Where else have you seen Jordan Rodrigues? Rodrigues has appeared in Lady Bird, Faking It, L.A.'s Finest and Light as a Feather.

Zuri Reed as Tasha

Tasha is Jess' roommate and is a social media influencer. (Image credit: Disney/Michael Muller)

Tasha is Jess's roommate and another one of her closest friends. As an influencer, she's great with computers, skills that are bound to come in handy on their quest.

Where else have you seen Zuri Reed? Reed has had roles in The Get Down, Flatbush Misdemeanors, and Applesauce.

Antonio Cipriano as Oren

Oren is Tasha's boyfriend. (Image credit: Disney/Michael Muller)

Antonio Cipriano plays Tasha's boyfriend, Oren, a sneakerhead who gets tangled up in Jess' quest after Billie targets him to get to Jess's team.

Where else have you seen Antonio Cipriano? Cipriano has appeared in The Sex Lives of College Girls and City on a Hill.

Lyndon Smith as Agent Ross

Is Agent Ross going to be a friend or foe for Jess? (Image credit: Disney/Michael Muller)

Lyndon Smith plays FBI Agent Ross, a woman who's determined to rebuild her reputation and her career who gets drawn into Jess and Billie's race to claim the treasure.

Where else have you seen Lyndon Smith? Smith has appeared in a range of TV shows including NCIS, Lucifer, 90210, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Fear the Walking Dead.

Who else stars in National Treasure: Edge of History?

There are a few more faces in National Treasure: Edge of History cast list who fans of the original movies will no doubt recognize:

Justin Bartha (The Hangover) as Riley Poole

Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs) as Peter Sadusky

Armando Riesco (The Chi) as Agent Hendricks

Is Nicolas Cage in National Treasure: Edge of History?

Nicolas Cage's character Benjamin Gates was the original hero of National Treasure, though he was not able to find the time to return for the Disney Plus series in his schedule. However, the show's producers have confirmed that they have plans for Cage's character should Edge of History get renewed.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Cormac Wibberley described a potential meeting between the original National Treasure hero and Jess Valenzuela as "Tony Stark gets to visit Peter Parker", adding "that's basically how we saw the relationship if Ben Gates ever showed up," he adds. "She's basically Peter Parker to him and would be like, 'Oh my God, it's Ben Gates! What do I do?' That's how our universe is. We would love to bring any of the other veterans if we get another season. We have roles for all of them."

National Treasure: Edge of History is now streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes arriving on Wednesdays.