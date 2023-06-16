Meet the Outlander season 7 cast: who's who in the new season

"Droughtlander" has finally come to an end now that Outlander season 7 has arrived. With the new season there are plenty of returning cast members and some thrilling new additions set to make this season one of the best.

With all of the new faces around the series, and thanks to the character descriptions provided by Starz, we've put together a guide to who's who in season 7.

Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser

Caitríona Balfe in Outlander (Image credit: Starz)

Claire returns home and attempts to resume a normal life after her arrest for the death of Malva Christie. But with the American Revolution on the horizon, Claire and Jamie must decide what future they're fighting for. Claire is caught between her knowledge of history, her belief in the American cause and her desire to protect the ones she loves.

Caitríona Balfe is a BAFTA winner who has delivered notable performances in projects like Belfast, Ford v Ferrari, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Money Monster and Now You See Me.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Sam Heughan in Outlander (Image credit: Starz)

After the events of Outlander season 6, Jamie struggles to reconcile his idea of home. The one he built turned against him and the one he left behind is now unrecognizable. With the American Revolution gaining momentum, Jamie knows he'll fight for Claire and their life together, but where that is, is still a question.

Sam Heughan has been nominated for just about every award there is, including the BAFTA Scotland Best Actor Award. He has appeared on stage in productions of King John, The Vortex, Hamlet and Macbeth, and his television credits include River City, Island at War, The Wild West, Party Animals and Suspect. He was also in the recent romantic comedy Love Again.

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall Fraser Mackenzie

Sophie Skelton in Outlander (Image credit: Starz)

Brianna and Roger make a new home for their growing family, prompting Brianna to put her skills as an engineer to good use. This change in circumstances brings tension with Roger, as well as new acquaintances, and she struggles to keep her family together in their new life. The arrival of a new child brings about a huge change for her family.

Sophie Skelton has appeared in several high-profile projects, including Ren, Another Mother's Son, Day of the Dead, Stalker and The War I Knew.

Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield MacKenzie

Richard Rankin in Outlander (Image credit: Starz)

After finding his purpose as a minister, Roger struggles to reconcile it with his family's new life. His recent experiences lead him to question what he thought was his calling from God, so Roger throws himself into fatherhood. He starts to realize he can be called to more than one thing in life. The arrival of a new child triggers a dramatic change for their family.

In 2021, Richard Rankin appeared in The Tragedy of Macbeth at The Alameida Theater alongside Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle. He also appeared in a medical thriller, Trust Me, and a psychological thriller, The Replacement. He'll soon appear in the six-part Rebus series based on the work of author Ian Rankin.

John Bell as Young Ian

John Bell in Outlander (Image credit: Starz)

Young Ian finds himself fighting for his new home. He uses his time with the Mohawk and the skills he learned with them to help the war effort. In the process, Ian meets a relative he never knew and makes connections that help him process the trauma of his past, leading to his heart opening to a new love.

John Bell's earliest role was on Doctor Who at the age of 10. Since then he's appeared in TV and film projects including Wrath of the Titans, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. He also starred in Hatfield and McCoys, and he was in the one-man theater production of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me.

Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter

Joey Phillips in Outlander (Image credit: Starz)

Denzell is a trained surgeon, Quaker and Patriot. He goes against the ideals of his religion and community to join the Revolution and acts as a doctor for the Continental Army. He feels guilty for bringing his sister into the war, but he knows she's just as strong-willed and passionate as he is about the cause. He struggles to protect her from physical danger as well as danger to her heart after she falls for someone outside their Quaker community.

Joey Phillips has a number of theater credits to his name including A Christmas Carol, Richard III, Billy Elliott and Stud. On television, he's had roles in The Royal, The Accused and Half Moon Investigates, to name a few.

Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter

Izzy Meikle-Small in Outlander (Image credit: Starz)

Rachel is a smart and committed Quaker woman who accompanies her brother, Denzell, when he joins the Continental Army as a physician. Although she's a pacifist, Rachel believes in the cause of liberty and aids her brother as they tend to the soldiers that fight for it, finding love with someone unexpected, whose lifestyle and values could not be more different than her own.

Izzy Meikle-Small played young Kathy H in Never Let Me Go. She also appeared in Great Expectations, Private Peaceful and Another Mother's Son.

You can watch Outlander season 7 episodes when they debut on Starz every Friday.