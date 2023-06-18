Meet The Walking Dead: Dead City cast — who's who in the spinoff

Let's take another trip to the apocalypse with The Walking Dead: Dead City. This new story set in the TWD Universe features Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) venturing into New York City on a quest to rescue Maggie's son.

Per AMC: "The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror."

Though they worked for years on The Walking Dead, the TWD Universe isn't the first time Cohan and Morgan have worked together; they appeared as Bruce Wayne's ill-fated parents in 2016's Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. But while they're the headliners, they are not the only ones fans are going to get see in this new series.

Let's find out who else is joining them as part of the The Walking Dead: Dead City cast.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee

Lauren Cohan in The Walking Dead: Dead City (Image credit: Peter Kramer/AMC)

Maggie Rhee has been part of The Walking Dead since season 2, when Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group ended up on her father's farm. Maggie has known great love and loss; not only did she lose her father and sister, she also lost her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun), who was brutally murdered by Negan while a pregnant Maggie was forced to watch. After becoming the leader of the Hilltop community, Maggie has been living her life the best that she can, making sure that her son, Hershel, is safe. So when he ends up being kidnapped, she's willing to work with the last person she ever wants to see again in order to get him back.

Lauren Cohan starred in the 2016 movie The Boy and has enjoyed roles in a number of projects including The Vampire Diaries and Chuck. She left The Walking Dead briefly for a lead role in Whiskey Cavalier in 2019 before returning to the zombie apocalypse series.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Walking Dead: Dead City (Image credit: Peter Kramer/AMC)

Negan made his debut in The Walking Dead season 6 finale, one that set records for the series as fans were left wondering who would survive Negan's bat, Lucille. Since then, Negan has been woven into the show as a reminder of the dark history he shares with many characters. While he served as a main villain for several seasons, he's tried to turn over a new leaf from time to time, but there's no question that Old Negan is always waiting to come out to play.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan might be most familiar to fans from his time on Supernatural, though he's enjoyed a long career full of iconic roles. Some of his biggest projects include Watchmen, The Good Wife, Extant and a very memorable role in Grey's Anatomy.

Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong

Gaius Charles in The Walking Dead: Dead City (Image credit: Peter Kramer/AMC)

Armstrong is a new character in the TWD Universe. He's a member of the New Babylon Sheriffs, charged with finding Negan and bringing him to justice over the murder of several people. He believes he has a clear picture of justice until he follows Maggie and Negan into New York and discovers that there are worse things out there.

Gaius Charles might be best known for his role as Smash Williams in Friday Night Lights, but he also had a very memorable turn on Grey's Anatomy. Some of his other memorable roles include Salt, Taken and Roswell, New Mexico.

Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon as Ginny

Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon in The Walking Dead: Dead City (Image credit: Peter Kramer/AMC)

We don't know much about Ginny just yet, only that she's found herself in Negan's company and she doesn't have a lot to say.

Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon appeared in 12 episodes across NCIS: Hawai'i season 1 and NCIS: Hawai'i season 2 before making her debut in the TWD Universe.

Željko Ivanek as the Croat

The Croat is responsible for kidnapping Maggie's son, Hershel. The only real information we have about him is that he's connected to Negan somehow.

Slovenian actor Željko Ivanek played Russell Jackson in Madam Secretary. He's had roles in shows like Suits, 12 Monkeys, Now and Then and Let the Right One In. He also appeared in the 2017 film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Want to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City? New episodes of the series premiere Sundays on AMC and are available to stream on AMC Plus.