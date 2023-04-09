Meet the Why Didn't They Ask Evans? cast: who's who in the Agatha Christie series

Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton are part of the Why Didn't They Ask Evans? cast.

A question on everyone's mind around Easter is "where are the eggs hidden?", but another this year might be "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?" as it's the name of a TV show which adapts Agatha Christie's same-titled novel.

After being released in April 2022 on the streaming service Britbox (and now being available to watch on ITVX, since you can no longer sign up to Britbox), the series is set to air on ITV1 over the Easter Weekend.

This three-part miniseries, which was written and directed by Hugh Laurie, will be airing new episodes on consecutive days, with Tuesday, April 11 bringing the finale.

Why Didn't They Ask About Evans? follows a vicar's son and his friend as they investigate a murder and features an impressive cast.

Here's who's in the Agatha Christie series...

Will Poulter as Bobby Jones

Will Poulter as Bobby Jones. (Image credit: ITV)

Bobby Jones is the son of Richard, the local reverend's son. When playing golf one day he stumbles upon a dying man and decides to investigate his cryptic last words.

Will Poulter is rapidly making a name for himself both in the UK and US. After early roles in Son of Rambow and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, he had major roles in several Hollywood movies including We're The Millers, The Maze Runner and its sequels, The Revenant, Midsommar and the Netflix interactive drama Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Lucy Boynton as Frankie Derwent

Lucy Boynton as Frankie Derwent. (Image credit: ITV)

Frankie is partners in crime with Bobby (or partners in crime solving, more like), and she embarks on some subterfuge to get to the bottom of the mystery. Her parents are also a Lord and Lady, so she's well set for life.

Lucy Boynton is another British actress who's breaking into Hollywood, with performances in big Netflix Originals like Apostle and The Pale Blue Eye, and roles in other titles like Bohemian Rhapsody, Murder on the Orient Express and Sing Street.

Maeve Dermody as Moira Nicholson

Maeve Dermody as Moira Nicholson. (Image credit: ITV)

Moira Nicholson, the young wife of James Nicholson, is the neighbour of the Bassington-ffrench family whom Bobby and Frankie initially take an interest in.

Moira is also a worried wife, convinced her husband is trying to kill her, but she has her own secrets too.

Maeve Dermody is an actress who's been in movies like The Secret Garden, Black Water and Beautiful Kate, as well as shows like The Beast Must Die, The Frankenstein Chronicles and Carnival Row.

Hugh Laurie as James Nicholson

Hugh Laurie directing Why Didn't They Ask Evans?. (Image credit: ITV)

James Nicholson is the older husband of Moira. She's convinced he's trying to kill her, but he maintains a facade of innocence.

Hugh Laurie is a famous actor who's known both for his comedy and his dramatic roles. He's been in many British classics like Blackadder, Jeeves and Wooster and A Bit of Fry and Laurie, and is well known to many audiences for playing the titular character in House. He's also been in The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Night Manager, Avenue 5 and Tomorrowland.

Laurie has a special connection to Why Didn't They Ask Evans? as he also directed this particular adaptation of it.

Emma Thompson as Lady Marcham

Emma Thompson as Lady Marcham. (Image credit: ITV)

The mother of Frankie, Lady Marcham is an invention for this adaptation of Why Didn't They Ask Evan?, and she's on hand to give her daughter some motherly advice.

Emma Thompson is a famous actress, having won two Oscars (Best Actress for Howards End and Best Adapted Screenplay for Sense and Sensbility, the latter of which she also netted a Best Actress nomination for.

Her long list of screen appearances also includes the Saving Mr. Banks, Love Actually, several Harry Potter movies, the Nanny McPhee movies, Stranger Than Fiction, Brideshead Revisited, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and Beauty and the Beast.

Jim Broadbent as Lord Marcham

Jim Broadbent as Lord Marcham. (Image credit: ITV)

Another character created for this TV adaptation, Lord Marcham is Frankie's father, and he's a major figure in their local community.

Another big British actor, Jim Broadbent is another Oscar-winner, having received the award for Best Supporting Actor in Iris, and some of his other big-name appearances include Hot Fuzz, Gangs of New York, Vanity Fair, several Harry Potter movies, both Paddingtons, Moulin Rouge!, The Iron Lady, Cloud Atlas, Filth, Inkheart and Nicholas Nickleby.

Daniel Ings as Roger Basington-ffrench

Roger Basington-ffrench stumbles upon the dying man quickly after Bobby does, and helps him by minding the body, though he quickly becomes a suspect in the case.

Daniel Ings is busy British actor who you may have seen in TV shows like Lovesick, Black Mirror, I Hate Suzie, The Gold, W1A, Mount Plesant and Psychoville.

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? starts on ITV1 on Easter Sunday, and you can stream all three episodes on ITVX.