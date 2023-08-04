Meg 2: The Trench cast — Who's who in the sci-fi sequel

The Meg 2: The Trench cast are taking on even more terrors from the deep in the science-fiction thriller that's now in theaters around the world.

In Meg 2: The Trench, rescue diver and megalodon fighter Jonas Taylor and the surviving members of his oceanography crew are still hard at work studying the waters. The Mana One underwater research station crew had discovered a deeper part of the Mariana Trench in the first movie, and the sequel sees the crew, along with a host of new additions, exploring the uncharted area of the open ocean.

During one routine trip, they stumble upon an illicit, deep-sea mining operation, and their encounter with the miners sets off a chain of events that throws them into a battle with three megalodons, the brains behind the illegal mining outfit, and a host of other terrors from the deep.

Read on to find out a little bit more about the Meg 2: The Trench cast, including what role they play and where you might have seen them before. And if you're debating whether you should head to your nearest movie theater to see it, check out our Meg 2: The Trench review to see whether it's worth your time, or whether you should save your money for another one of the new movies coming your way.

Meet the Meg 2: The Trench cast - Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

After defeating his first giant shark in The Meg, rescue diver Jonas has become an eco-warrior, gathering evidence against those committing environmental crimes. In Meg 2, he's been left caring for Meiying Zhang following the death of her mother, and he's continued to work with the Oceanic Institute to study the deeper area of the Mariana Trench.

Where else have you seen Jason Statham? The action hero likely needs no introduction, but you might know Jason Statham from Crank, the Fast & Furious movies (including Fast X), Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Spy, and The Expendables. He's due to reprise his role as Lee in Expend4bles later this year.

Wu Jing as Jiuming Zhang

(Image credit: Daniel Smith/ Warner Bros. Pictures)

Chinese star Wu Jing plays Jiuming Zhang in Meg 2: The Trench. Jiuming is now the head of the Chinese Oceanic Institute (following the death of his father, Dr Minway Zhang in The Meg). He's been working with and studying a young megalodon in captivity at the Institute, and is working with Jonas to chart the Trench

Where else have you seen Wu Jing? Wu Jing has appeared in SPL, Fatal Contact, Ta Chi Boxer, Drunken Monkey, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Shaolin, Wolf Warrior, The Wandering Earth, Ride On and Shaolin, among others.

Sophia Cai as Meiying

(Image credit: Daniel Smith/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sophia Cai reprises the role of Meiying as part of the Meg 2: The Trench cast. Following the off-screen death of her mother, Suyin, she's being looked after by both Jonas and her uncle, Jiuming. Now that she's a few years older, she's interested in getting involved in the exploration of The Trench, no matter what her father figures tell her.

Where else have you seen Sophia Cai? Cai also featured in The Meg and in the Apple TV Plus original, Mr. Corman.

Cliff Curtis as James 'Mac' Mackreides

(Image credit: Daniel Smith/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Cliff Curtis has returned as Mac, the operations manager of the Mana One ocean research station and Jonas' right-hand man. In Meg 2, he's continued to work alongside Jonas and directs their dives from the Mana One.

Where else have you seen Cliff Curtis? Curtis has also had roles in True Spirit, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Fear the Walking Dead, Whale Rider, Missing, Trauma, Gang Related, Avatar: The Way of Water, Sunshine, 10,000 BC, Risen, Training Day, and The Piano.

Page Kennedy as DJ

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Page Kennedy is another returning member of The Meg cast, reprising the role of DJ, an engineer working on the Mana One. Having survived the chaos of the last adventure, DJ has decided to get a lot more prepared for danger this time around.

Where else have you seen Page Kennedy? Kennedy has appeared in the Rush Hour TV series, Snowfall, The Upshaws, Unsolved, Backstrom, Blue Mountain State, Weeds, and S.W.A.T.

Melissanthi Mahut as Rigas

(Image credit: Daniel Smith/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Melissanthi Mahut is one of the new members of the Meg 2 cast. She plays Rigas, one of Jonas' crewmates for the dive to the Mariana Trench.

Where else have you seen Melissanthi Mahut? Mahut is probably best known for being the voice of the lead character in the video game Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, though she's also featured in Mythopathy, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, The Other Me and The Sandman.

Who else stars in the Meg 2: The Trench cast?

Sienna Guillory as Hillary Driscoll

Skyler Samuels as Jess

Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Montes

Felix Mayr

Whoopie Van Raam

Kiran Sonia Sawar

Meg 2: The Trench is in theaters now.