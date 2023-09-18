Neighbours EXCLUSIVE: Rebekah Elmaloglou and Tim Kano tease ‘romance and tragedy’!

Ramsay Street stars Rebekah Elmaloglou and Tim Kano have shared with What To Watch what fans can expect now that Neighbours is FINALLY back on our screens.

It’s been just over a year since what was - almost - the long-running Aussie soap’s final episode.

The rebooted show kicks off today in Neighbours' new home on Amazon Freevee with the biggest bombshell ever, as Terese Willis marries Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney)!

On Ramsay Street, it’s two years on and we find out that Terese has split from on-off partner Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), while Toadie's marriage to Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) has sadly failed.

The pair found solace and love with each other on the rebound and now they’ve tied the knot!

Terese (Rebekha Elmaloglou) and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) shocked everyone with their marriage plans! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Terese and Toadie’s marriage will leave fans reeling, but could Toadie finally bring Terese happiness? Rebekah: “The dynamics are very different to Terese and Paul, obviously, and Toadie and Melanie, but they bring out the best in each other. “Toadie has Terese on an absolute pedestal and just adores her, so it’s a very cute relationship. “To be honest, we didn’t know how it was going to go, but it’s turned out to be a successful storyline and the producers are loving it.” “Terese and Paul will always have that thing, you know. But Tim and I really don’t know what’s ahead for all of our characters!”

Tim Kano returns to Ramsay Street as Paul Robinson's son Leo Tanaka. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Leo Tanaka was left to bring up his daughter Abigail alone after her mum Britney tragically died in the big storm. How is he coping? Tim: “He really has taken on fatherhood and he’s loving it. "It’s a lot of work running the vineyard and also having a daughter but he’s really working hard at it. “I think he’s grown up a lot in this two year gap. It’s been interesting to see how he’s evolved and how he supports Paul and everyone else. “That’s nice to see on a show. It’s not something you see often, a single parent situation.”

Could we see romance in the future for Leo? He did have relationship with Terese once… Tim: “Absolutely! I think it’s about time he had a serious love interest.” Rebekah: “Who knows, maybe Leo and Terese might get back together! Did you think it might be Leo that Terese was waiting for at the altar in the first episode?!”

Some of the Neighbours cast appeared in London at the Neighbours Experience ahead of the show's launch. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Now you’ve been back filming for a few months, how has it been? Rebekah: “It’s the same - but different. We’ve got a big percentage of new crew and we’ve got lots of lovely new faces in the cast. It’s like a new show, but with the same essence of Neighbours. We wouldn’t want to bring back a show that wasn’t Neighbours. Tim: “It does feel like a new beginning.”

Can you tease what’s coming up for the Ramsay Street regulars? Rebekah: “I’d love to, but we really don’t know! I can promise you there will be drama, there will be suspense… Tim: “And romance and tragedy!” Rebekah: “Yes, all the best of the best!”

Neighbours: A New Chapter streams weekdays from 7:00 am, Monday to Thursday on Amazon Freevee.

How to find Neighbours: A New Chapter... Download the free Amazon Freevee app on you smart TV, phone or tablet. Search for 'Neighbours'. New episodes will be uploaded every morning, Monday to Thursday under the 'Series 2023' tab.