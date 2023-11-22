Nella Rose cuts ties with Fred in I'm A Celeb 2023 last night: episode 3 recap

I'm A Celebrity 2023 episode 3 saw a major divide in camp as Nella Rose broke off her friendship with Fred Sirieix and Jamie Lynn Spears threatened to quit as she became emotionally overwhelmed.

The campmates also competed to win luxury items and Nigel Farage opened up about his serious plane crash injuries.

Here's what happened in I'm A Celebrity episode 3 last night...

Nella Rose clashes with Fred Sirieix

(Image credit: ITV)

In the morning, Fred tried to offer Nella rice, but she ignored his calls to her.

In the Bush Telegraph Nella explained: “Last night after dinner Fred made a comment about him basically how he could be my dad. I took offence to that because one of the first conversations we had together was me opening up about the fact that my dad’s passed away.”

A flashback gave context to Nella's story, where Fred said to Nella that he was old enough to be her dad as he was 51 and she was 26.

As she continued to ignore him, Nella in the Bush Telegraph continued: “I didn’t say anything about it last night because I was kind of just annoyed about it. So I slept on it and I kind of thought about it and I was just like, this is not the kind of person I want to be around.”

When Fred approached Nella, she ordered him to leave her alone and he asked her what he had done to upset her.

Nella explained he’d made a comment the day before, saying: “You know that my mum’s dead, and you know that my dad’s dead. You know that, right? I’ve come to find out that every time I wanna get creative around the fire, or I want to have something my way, my own food that I am entitled to, my way, you tend to get an attitude, right?

“So yesterday, when I wanted to burn fat that you were going to throw away anyways, it’s not even something that we needed to survive in camp, you turned around to me, with an attitude and said, ‘You know I could be your dad, right?’ To me, I don’t care how you said it to me, it’s disrespectful and I don’t want to talk to you. I don’t want to be around you. I only allow people to disrespect me once. You hurt my feelings. I was very upset… you keep trying to speak to me when I don’t want to speak to you. I would rather stay away from you, I don’t want to eat your food, I don’t want to talk to you. We can just live, you live on that side, I live on this side.”

Fred profusely apologised, but as he tried to make amends with her, Nella wasn't having any of it and cut ties with him.

She accepted his apology, but told him that in order for them to live in camp together, she wouldn't be eating any of the food he's cooking and to stay away from her.

Fred went on to ask: “You could have said straight away, ‘Excuse me Fred this is upsetting me.’”

Nella said: “Can you not clock on the vibe?”

Fred replied: “No, because you’ve been sleeping quite a lot so I thought you were tired. If I made a faux pas, unwillingly, unconsciously, I am very sorry. But this was all it was. That’s all it was. If you want to take it to the nth degree and not speak to me anymore, it’s your choice.”

Nella went on to say: “You only get one chance to disrespect me. I accept your apology but let’s not be friends. How about that?”

Nella shouts 'I'm A Celebrity' in the trial

It was time for Nella to do the next Bushtucker Trial after being voted by the public.

A terrified Nella joined hosts Ant and Dec at the Trial clearing to hear what she would be facing in No Time to Cry.

Ant explained: “Nella, this is No Time To Cry — through the fence and hidden deep underground is an evil villain’s secret lair. You have to take on the role of secret agent and infiltrate that secret lair, collecting stars as you go. The stars are hidden behind protected glass. To get them, you’re going to need this super hi-tech magnetic secret agent watch…”

Of course, this "super hi-tech magnetic secret agent watch" turned out to be a magnet glued to some velcro.

Once underground Nella faced a maze of lasers. She had to try to navigate them while trying to free the star with the magnetic watch. Breaking the lasers, she kept being forced to start back at the beginning.

With three stars in her bag, a frantic Nella rushed past points in the Trial as Ant and Dec tried to encourage her back. She was then electrocuted as she attempted to get another star.

Nella panicked and chose to leave the Trial early shouting: “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

Rejoining Ant and Dec with three out of 10 stars for camp, she said: “That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Confined spaces. The electric shocks. I was confined, underground, electrocuted, it was giving hell. I feel like I was in hell. They’re going to be so disappointed in me… I’m so disappointed in myself.”

She later went back to camp to announce the news to her fellow campmates and was praised for her efforts in winning three stars.

Jamie Lynn Spears gets emotional

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) A photo posted by on

Ever since she arrived in camp, Jamie Lynn Spears has found it tough being away from her family. But luckily, Danielle Harold and Sam Thompson were on-hand to support her.

Jamie Lynn got upset and told Danielle and Sam: "I don’t know how I’m so emotionally weak.”

Danielle and Sam gave her a pep talk, telling her how strong she was as an overwhelmed Jamie Lynn confessed that she was missing her kids.

Jamie Lynn continued: “I’ve got to just do it. I don’t know why I’m being such a baby.”

Sam chimed in by talking about two babies of his own — his cats.

He said: “I get it man, I’ve got two cats at home — Albus and Cedric — little fluffy men. Know what I mean? So I get it. Not kids, but I get it.”

In the Bush Telegraph Jamie Lynn said: “You have your campmates pull you up and you’re like, ‘I can do this, I can do this.’”

Later on, Sam and Jamie Lynn shared an embarrassing moment that happened to them, with Jamie Lynn explaining that her sister Britney Spears lost out on her first Grammy against Christina Aguilera when everyone thought she would win.

At the creek, Marvin Humes, Sam and Fred spoke about how they met their partners.

Sam explained that his girlfriend Zara McDermott "slid into his DMs" after he liked a couple of her photos and he asked her on a date.

Sam described their dinner date: “We got loads of sake, started singing in the restaurant. We were a little bit drunk and I asked her if I could kiss her.”

Of meeting his now wife, Rochelle, Marvin shared: “I met Rochelle when JLS and The Saturdays were doing shows together. I’d always said to the boys, ‘I really like her, I think she’s hot’. We went to a nightclub in Ireland after doing a show together one night and we were just chatting, getting on really well. She went to the toilet, right? She left her handbag at the table with me. So then, I thought, right, got her phone out and called myself so I had her phone number. It took about three months of pestering her to get a date.

“[Our first date was] McDonald’s car park in Wembley… that was our first date. Here we are 13 and a bit years later, three kids… I’m very, very lucky.”

Fred went on to say that he never had a bad date and met his partner Fruitcake in Peckham. After he asked for her number, he asked her out for a drink and now they are getting married in Jamaica next year.

Sam offered to organise Fred's stag in Vegas and promised that he would have "the best time ever."

Nigel Farage describes his brutal plane crash injuries

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) A photo posted by on

Nigel Farage revealed to his campmates about his plane and car crash injuries.

Josie Gibson asked him what he was doing flying a plane at the time and Nigel admitted that he was flying a Brexit banner.

Nigel continued to explain his injuries: “I don’t recall being unconscious, but I do recall the explosion, the plane flipping over, being stuck in there, everything broken… every rib front and back, split sternum, punctured lung… it was bad.”

He told Nick Pickard that he discharged himself from hospital because he got bored as Grace Dent laughed.

The pair then got into a discussion as Nigel said: “When bad things happen to you in life you’ve got to make a decision. Have I been unlucky, have I been lucky?”

Grace asked: “Do you think that flavours how you live your life? That devil may care attitude?”

Nigel replied: “Yeah. That was one of the things. I’ve had a few things happen which I think does actually help with thinking, ‘Sod it I’m going to do what I believe.’”

Grace asked: “When you stand up in a room and make a speech that’s incredibly unpopular, do you think that flavour of it is you only live once?”

Nigel replied: “Definitely.”

Grace questioned: “You don’t mind being unpopular?”

Nigel said: “It depends who you’re unpopular with.”

The campmates compete to win luxury items

During the night, the campmates found out there was a chance to win their luxury items.

Danielle, Sam, Grace and Marvin had to take on the task and with Jamie Lynn in tears over her children, the pressure was on for the group to win her luxury item.

The four of them were tasked with standing behind bars. They had long paddles, which they had to use to hold up a box denoting each campmate’s luxury item. They had to hold it up long enough to stop it falling down a trapdoor.

However, not only was it tricky to hold the boxes, they were also showered with critters.

So as they battled to win Nigel’s camping chair, Grace’s lipstick, Marvin’s body lotion, Jamie Lynn’s pictures of her kids, Josie’s silk printed pillow with her son’s face on it and more. They ended up winning four of the campmate’s items.

In the end they won Josie her pillow, Danielle won her pineapple shaped lilo, Nick won his cushion and Nella got her lip gloss.

Back in camp the campmates were shocked to hear the critter showers they’d faced during the challenge and rallied after losing out on the majority of the luxury items.



Jamie Lynn threatens to leave camp

Jamie Lynn was outraged at what the campmates went through to get the luxury items and voiced her anger in the Bush Telegraph: "I wanted to say, like, I don't get it. Why would y'all put them through that? They feel guilty, like they didn't come back with the gifts for their friends."

She sobbed as she continued: "This is not okay. I want to go home."

Jamie Lynn went back to camp and announced she was leaving the jungle and was desperate to see her babies.

The campmates rallied around to comfort an emotional Jamie Lynn and encouraged her to stay.

Meanwhile, the camp got two crocodile feet for dinner and Ant and Dec announced that the public had voted Jamie Lynn to do the next Trial, Climb of Cruelty.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.