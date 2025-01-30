Netflix previews their biggest 2025 movies — what I’m most looking forward to

Every time I think I’m out, they pull me back in. While Netflix’s latest price hike had me rethinking strategies for subscribing to the streamer, their announcement on January 30 about what they have in store for 2025 is admittedly going to make that decision a little harder. Of particular interest for me was the slate of new Netflix movies coming in 2025.

Netflix announced release dates and release windows for some of their biggest upcoming movies, as well as exclusive images, clips and other materials to get fans excited. There is certainly a lot to look forward to with what Netflix has to offer, and you can find out more about all of Netflix’s upcoming slate on Tudum, but I identified a number of upcoming Netflix movies that I’m most looking forward to.

Here’s a rundown of those picks, why and what special looks Netflix has offered of them (movies listed in order of announced or expected release date.)

Nonnas

Vince Vaughn is set to star in Nonnas, a comedy about a man who, after losing his mother, risks everything to open an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs. Joining Vaughn in the movie are Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Linda Cardellini, Drea De Matteo, Joe Manganiello, Michael Rispoli and Campbell Scott. Throw in Stephen Chbosky, who directed one of my favorite high school movies ever (The Perks of Being a Wall Flower), and this has a great list of ingredients for a movie.

Havoc

Tom Hardy in Havoc (Image credit: Netflix)

Director of two of the best action movies of this century, The Raid and The Raid 2, Gareth Evans is teaming up with Tom Hardy for the action-thriller Havoc. The movie focuses on a detective that has to fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son and unravel a deep web of conspiracies. While we don’t have an exact release date, Netflix did confirm the movie was coming in spring 2025.

The Old Guard 2

One of the movies that helped us get through lockdowns, The Old Guard is finally getting it’s sequel, with Netflix announcing The Old Guard 2 will premiere on July 2. Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli and Matthias Schoenaerts are all back as a team of immortal mercenaries, with Uma Thurman, Henry Golding and Veronica Ngo among new prominent cast members. As part of their special presentation, Netflix shared a behind-the-scenes video from The Old Guard 2 that you can watch right here:

The Old Guard 2 | Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube

Frankenstein

Oscar Isaac in Frankenstein (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Guillermo Del Toro and Frankenstein seems like the perfect combination, and it’s one that we’re getting on Netflix this November, as the streamer revealed the upcoming movie’s release month. Starring in this adaptation of the Mary Shelley classic is Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz. The first-look image is shared above.

This means we are getting to Frankenstein-related movies in fall 2025, as Maggie Gyllenhaal is also releasing her own take on the story with The Bride.

Jay Kelly

I tend to have a love/hate relationship with Noah Baumbach movies (love Marriage Story and The Meyerowtiz Stories; wasn’t a fan of Frances Ha or White Noise), but I will just about always be intrigued by his work. As is the case with his next movie for Netflix, which has officially been given the title of Jay Kelly and stars George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Billy Crudup, Laura Dern, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Emily Mortimer, Patrick Wilson, Jim Broadbent, Eve Hewson, Alba Rohrwacher and Greta Gerwig. Plot details are scarce, but the cast is reason enough to get excited for this movie coming in fall 2025.

RIP

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in RIP (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are back together again, this time starring in a Miami-set crime drama about a group of cops that find a massive stash of cash, but as word about their haul begins to spread, they become uncertain of who they can trust. Joe Carnahan co-wrote (with Michael McGrale) and directed RIP, which in addition to Damon and Affleck stars Kyle Chandler, Scott Adkins, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Teyana Taylor. Netflix has set a window of fall 2025 for the movie’s release.

Untitled Kathryn Bigelow movie

Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is directing her first movie since 2017’s Detroit, which is more than enough reason to be excited even if we don’t have a title of any plot details. What we do know about this movie, expected to premiere in fall 2025, is that it has a stellar cast, including Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Jonah Hauer-King, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee and Jason Clarke.

Wake Up Dead Man

Josh O'Connor and Daniel Craig in Wake Up Dead Man (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

We got our first official image (see above) from Wake Up Dead Man, the third Knives Out mystery from Rian Johnson, and confirmation that the movie is coming this fall (no exact date, but wouldn’t be a surprise if it hits around Thanksgiving in November as the previous two movies did). Still no details on the mystery that Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc is going to try and solve, but his potential list of suspects are an intriguing bunch: Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

The Ballad of a Small Player

Edward Berger is quickly becoming a director that I line up for after his brilliant All Quiet on the Western Front and his now Oscar-nominated movie Conclave. His next outing, The Ballad of a Small Player is intriguing as it is set to star Colin Farrell as a high-stakes gambler in Macau who encounters a kindred spirit that might hold the key to his salvation. Tilda Swinton also stars in the movie. No release info yet, other than that Netflix plans to debut it in 2025.

Happy Gilmore 2

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Netflix has been teasing the anticipated sequel to Happy Gilmore for a while, including a teaser during its first NFL Christmas Day game, but we’re still just getting morsels so far. No release date or even window has been announced and we’re just now getting the first official image of Sandler reprising his iconic character. It’s OK though, I’ll take what I can get as I’m excited to tee it up again with Happy Gilmore 2 whenever it comes out this year.

Steve

One movie that Netflix did not mention among its 2025 movies is the Peaky Blinders movie that fans are looking forward to. Whether that means we’ll have to wait until 2026 for it or they’re just being coy for now is TBD, but either way we are getting a new Cillian Murphy movie this year. His new movie Steve, which is undated, is a reunion with his Small Things Like These director and sees him play a headteacher struggling to deal with his students and his own mental decline. Murphy has become one of my favorite actors, so I’ll sign up to watch whatever he’s doing next.

The Thursday Murder Club

There was actually very little new news on The Thursday Murder Club, the Chris Columbus adaptation of the best-selling Richard Osman book starring Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie, Ben Kingsley and Helen Mirren, outside of confirming it is premiering in 2025. But I was a fan of the book so that’s enough for me to be excited to see this story of a group of retirees attempt to solve cold case murders.