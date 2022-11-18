One of Us Is Lying season 2 ending explained: who was Simon Says? What was the major cliffhanger?

*Warning! Contains spoilers for Only One of Us Is Lying season 2*

One of Us Is Lying season 2 returned with more twists and turns as The Bayview Four fought to keep their violent secrets hidden once again.

Think The Breakfast Club but with a murderous twist as teen stereotypes Bronwyn, the 'brain', Nate, the 'bad boy', Addy, the 'blonde beauty', Cooper, the 'jock' and Simon the 'outcast' all end up in detention together — but Simon ends up dead, launching a huge murder investigation.

Once again, season 2 ended with a huge cliffhanger and they finally discovered the identity of "Simon Says" after being terrorized by the mysterious person.

So, if you're wondering who was Simon Says? And what was the major cliffhanger? You can read below...

One of Us Is Lying season 2 ending explained: who was Simon Says?

(Image credit: Matt Groesch/Peacock)

At the end of season 1, Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), Nate (Cooper van Grootel) and Janae (Jessica McLeod) all received an ominous text from someone called "Simon Says" warning them that they know who killed Jake (Barrett Carnahan).

After being taunted by anonymous blackmailer "Simon Says" throughout season 2, the Bayview High students finally discover who is behind the threatening messages.

"Simon Says" is revealed to be new student Fiona (Doralynn Mui) who met Jake in rehab and took on the mysterious identity of "Simon Says".

The Murder Club set out to put an end to Fiona's chaos and decide to frame Fiona for Jake's murder. However, their plan goes awry when Fiona sets fire to Janae's boat with Maeve (Melissa Collazo) and Addy on-board. Fortunately, Fiona is captured by the police and sent to prison.

Jake's brother Cole (Joe Witkowski) pays Fiona a visit in prison and asks her what reasons Jake had to kill Simon. In the first season, Jake killed Simon (Mark McKenna) after he grew suspicious that he was recording their conversations on his Xbox and then used the opportunity to frame the murder on his girlfriend, Addy in revenge for cheating on him.

Fiona gives Cole a cryptic answer, saying that Simon might have known Jake's secret that landed him in rehab. Later on, Fiona is poisoned in her cell.

One of Us Is Lying season 2 ending explained: what was the major cliffhanger?

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Bayview High students thought that they could finally move on from the terrifying ordeal after Fiona was put behind bars and Nate commemorates the moment by giving girlfriend Bronwyn a necklace with the word "Stay" inscribed on it and promises to never leave her.

But a major cliffhanger at the end of the episode puts an abrupt end to the group's celebrations, teasing that there was more bloodshed to come.

The huge cliffhanger shows Bayview High on Graduation Day, where police are taking photographs of a murder scene and the floor covered in blood — although we're not sure who the blood belongs to.

In another shocking turn of events, one of the officers picks up Bronwyn's "Stay" necklace from the floor. Has something happened to Bronwyn?

One of Us is Lying season 2 is available to watch on Netflix and Peacock now.