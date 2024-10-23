Rivals episode 6 recap: Why does Cameron want revenge on Rupert?

Rivals on Disney Plus is a racy eight-part adaptation of the bestselling Dame Jilly Cooper novel that delves into the world of 1980s independent television in the UK. Set in the fictional British county of Rutshire, the story centers around a long-term rivalry between ex-Olympic rider turned politician Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and TV station controller Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant), who, along with their friends, family and neighbors, drip with ambition, lust and power.

Here's everything that happened in Rivals episode 6...

The sixth episode sees Cameron in Spain, ready to collect the TV award she has been nominated for. She is cross to get a call from Joyce back in England, telling her that Tony isn't coming to Malaga to be with her because he has now been invited to a dinner with Princess Diana which he can't turn down. He sends her flowers as an apology, but she is fuming and launches them over her hotel room balcony, only to find Rupert standing on the balcony next to hers.

Rupert flirts with Cameron and invites her to dinner with some friends of his that evening, telling her to imagine how furious Tony would be at the thought of them spending time together. She accepts and they arrive that evening at the house of the British Ambassador and his wife, who are really friendly and welcome Cameron in with open arms. The pair have a lovely evening together and Cameron is clearly warming to Rupert, who in return finds her irresistible. Once they get back to their hotel it isn't long before they are tearing each other's clothes off.

In contrast, Tony is at home with Monica having a sedate evening after their meal with Princess Diana. They also have sex, but it is a stark contrast to the wild night Rupert and Cameron are having in Spain, Monica and Tony sleep together almost fully clothed before retiring to their own separate bedrooms.

Rupert and Cameron are having the time of their lives in Spain filling their days with sex and sightseeing, but when the awards evening arrives, Cameron is nervous and asks Ruperet to go with her. He gives her a necklace as a good luck gift, which she wears, but he says he can't go with her as he has too much paperwork to do. But as soon as she has gone, he breaks into her work bag and steals the papers she is working on for the Corinium franchise bid. He gets the hotel receptionist to photocopy them for him, and only just manages to return them to Cameron's room before she gets home from the awards bash.

She is thrilled because she won, and the pair sleep together again to celebrate. However, when Cameron wakes the next morning she is disappointed to see Rupert dressed and about to leave. He tells her there has been a riot at a football game and people are hurt, so as the minister of sport, he needs to get home.

Cameron gets home later that same day and sees Rupert on TV talking about the riots and it is clear she is smitten with him. Over at the O'Hara house Taggie is dreaming about Rupert when the front door goes and it is one of Tony's colleagues with paperwork demanding Declan pays back the money he borrowed to pay off his tax bill.

Elsewhere, Tony is panicking about what shows to have on TV now that Declan has gone and Baz suggests they should show the polo, which Tony is horrified by.

Rupert leaves Cameron upset. (Image credit: Disney)

Later Taggie is catering for a lunch that Declan and Rupert are hosting for Bishop Brenton, who they are trying to get on the board of their new TV production company, Venturer. He is reluctant at first, but they ply him with wine and promise to televise Christmas Mass on Christmas Day and he's soon in.

After the Bishop has gone, Declan and Rupert celebrate with a whisky, and Freddie arrives. Declan fills Rupert in on all the other people they have managed to get on the board while he was in Spain, and Rupert is impressed.

He then tells them why he was really in Spain and reveals the stolen Corinium paperwork that he got from Cameron's room. Declan is horrified, telling Rupert that this is stealing and illegal and that isn't how they are running this new company. Rupert tries to defend his actions saying they have to be ruthless like Tony to win in this game, but Freddie sides with Declan as he throws the paperwork onto the fire without reading it. Meanwhile, Taggie has been listening to the whole thing and is upset that not only did Rupert sleep with Cameron, but also used her for his own gain.

Meanwhile, Tony is holding a meeting at the Corinium offices and they are all sharing their ideas when Cameron arrives and Tony congratulates her on her award. She says being in Spain made her think a new soap would work on the network, calling it EastEnders with tan lines. Tony is impressed and after the meeting tries to seduce her in his office. But she isn't interested, telling him that she wants to have dinner together tonight. He turns her down, saying they have to be discrete because of Monica, but she is sick of hiding and tells him to forget it. When Tony then apologizes for not being at the awards telling her he would have loved to see her on stage 'as it was him who put her there' and she is fuming, saying she got herself on that stage and storms out of the office.

Cameron goes to see Rupert at home unannounced and watches him playing with his dogs while he doesn't know she is there. She is clearly falling for him and he's pleased to see her, too. They are soon sleeping together again and she stays the night.

The following morning Rupert says he has a meeting but won't be long, and leaves her home alone at his house while he goes to Declan's for a Venturer TV meeting where everyone gets excited because the new merchandise has arrived. He apologizes to Taggie for what he did to Cameron, and she softens slightly.

But while Rupert is gone, a parcel arrives and it is a box of the Venturer t-shirts. Cameron puts one on and is wearing it when he gets home. He is shocked, but she assumes it is a new sports initiative. However, for once Rupert is honest and admits he is going into business with Freddie and Declan, and even tells her about stealing the paperwork from her hotel room in Spain. Soon the penny drops that he slept with her to get Corinuim ideas and Cameron is heartbroken, storming out of Rupoerts house and driving off fast in her car.

All eight episodes of Rivals are available now on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.