San Diego Comic-Con 2023 announcements, trailers and news roundup

This year's annual fan gathering at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 might look a little different thanks to the WGA and SAG strikes, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot to be excited.

From thrilling offsite activations like the Anne Rice Immortal Universe exhibit to world premieres and sneak peeks, What to Watch is at SDCC 2023 bringing you all the action.

With so many things happening, we're keeping track of everything for you below:

News from The Walking Dead Universe

The Friday before SDCC, AMC released several updates for fans. In honor of Bastille Day in France, it made sense to release the premiere date of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, as the new spinoff starring Norman Reedus is set in Paris. The series premieres September 10, and fans at SDCC will be treated to a preview of the first half of the first episode.

Fans also learned that the second half of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 will premiere October 22, bringing the series to an end.

For fans in attendance at the Hall H presentation on Friday, there will be a retrospective looking back at Fear the Walking Dead along with a preview of what's to come.

In addition to the aforementioned The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon preview, there will also be a tease of the upcoming and as-yet untitled Rick and Michonne spinoff series that was announced at SDCC 2022.

We'll post any clips and teasers that are available below, so stay tuned.

Twisted Metal

Peacock will host the world premiere screening of the first episode of Twisted Metal at SDCC 2023 at 10 pm PT/1 am ET.

Here's a description of the panel: "Join Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller as he hosts a world premiere screening of the first episode of Twisted Metal, followed by a Twisted Metal-inspired version of Kinda Funny’s interactive game, 'Kinda Feudy,' featuring randomly selected guests from the audience whose Twisted Metal knowledge will be put to the test. Don’t miss even more twists, turns, and surprise giveaways at the special event."

There will also be an ice cream truck hosted by Sweet Tooth with a special edition Twisted Metal flavor making the rounds. After launching at SDCC, the deranged clown and his ice cream truck will be hitting the road to meet fans in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Des Moines, Iowa, and Chicago.

Keep checking back as more updates come in all week long.