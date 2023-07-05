When will Fear the Walking Dead season 8 part 2 return?

After The Walking Dead ended in 2022, it's now time to say goodbye to Fear the Walking Dead as well. The first six episodes of the shortened 12-episode final season premiered in May and aired its sixth episode on June 15. Now fans want to know when Fear the Walking Dead season 8 part 2 will air.

While the date has not been announced as of this writing, we have lots of information available to help us make a very educated guess about the return date for Fear The Walking Dead season 8 part 2. Traditionally, the TWD Family gets a great deal of information about shows in the The Walking Dead universe during San Diego Comic-Con , but AMC has yet to confirm that they will be present at the big pop culture convention.

AMC has already been busy in 2023 and has a lot of things in various stages that could impact Fear the Walking Dead's return. Here's what we know:

The Walking Dead: Dead City is currently airing on Sunday nights in Fear The Walking Dead's time slot. The final episode of the new spinoff's six-episode season is slated to air on July 23.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spinoff starring Norman Reedus is coming later this year, but a release date has not been revealed.

AMC's other hit series Interview with the Vampire season 2 is filming in Prague right now and is set to wrap in August.

Filming has wrapped on the third TWD spinoff starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, tentatively titled The Walking Dead: Summit. Summit is slated for early 2024.

Fear the Walking Dead will wrap up in 2023.

Another thing to note: in 2022, the final season of The Walking Dead and the Interview with the Vampire season 1 were paired up on Sunday nights in the fall to give the network a strong end to the year. The strategy paid off with a giant ratings boost. It's very possible AMC will reserve the fall to pair Daryl Dixon and Interview with the Vampire for another strong finish to the year, particularly as other networks struggle to bring scripted shows to their fall TV lineups amid the ongoing writers strike.

With all that in mind, here are the three scenarios we see for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 part 2:

Option 1

If Daryl Dixon and Interview with the Vampire premiere in the fall (likely October), then it makes sense AMC will close out the summer with Fear the Walking Dead. In the past, the second half of Fear The Walking Dead's season has often premiered in the summer, timed so the final episode would air a week or two before the season premiere of The Walking Dead. If Fear The Walking Dead returns in late August, it could run through September and end right before Daryl Dixon and Interview with the Vampire in October.

Option 2

Daryl Dixon and Fear the Walking Dead could both air back-to-back on Sundays, meaning they'd both likely premiere in October in keeping with TWD tradition.

Option 3

Given the writers strike and possible Screen Actors Guild strike, AMC is in a pretty good position with three series that are currently filmed and in post-production (Daryl Dixon, Fear the Walking Dead and Summit) and one series that is almost done filming (Interview with the Vampire). If the writers strike continues, AMC may choose to hold onto their series and spread them out instead of running them back-to-back on the same night. That could still put Fear the Walking Dead at some point in the late summer, or they could push it to early 2024 to give the network a strong start to the new year.

Based on past scheduling, we'd think that Option 1 is the most likely scenario for Fear the Walking Dead, giving it a summer sendoff that helps kickstart the network's fall programming.

We'll keep you posted with release dates for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 part 2, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Interview with the Vampire season 2 as soon as information becomes available.