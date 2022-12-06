Secret Netflix codes revealed to find you the best Christmas movies
Find Netflix Christmas movies with these codes
While it's true that Netflix remains one of the best streaming services for movies and TV, one peculiar quirk of its layout is that it can be quite hard to find particular movies or shows. That can be a pain over Christmas, when you just want to find a festive video.
Unless the Netflix algorithm wants to push something onto you, or you already know a movie or show is on the platform, you're left relying on the flimsy genre menus to find something, but these are endlessly vague. However, there's a solution.
Enter Netflix codes — these are strings of digits that you can use while you're browsing Netflix on a computer, to find much more specific and useful groupings of TV shows, movies and documentaries.
To help you find the best Christmas movies or shows for you, this guide on Netflix codes will show you how to use them and will provide all the codes for festive content on the platform.
How to use Netflix codes
To use Netflix codes, you need to be viewing the library on your PC — not only that, but you need to be in an internet browser like Chrome or Firefox, not on a computer app. You can find the Netflix website here (opens in new tab).
Next you'll need the Netflix code, and we've shared all the Christmas ones below.
Now, in the address bar, type (or copy and paste) the following https://netflix.com/browse/genre/ (remember the forward slashes, they're important).
Before pressing 'enter' or 'search', type in the Netflix code you want to use after that final slash. For example, if you want to search for sports documentaries, you'll type https://netflix.com/browse/genre/180.
Alternatively, you can just click on the category that we list below, because we've included hyperlinks that'll take you straight to Netflix.
There we go! This technique should make finding a specific bit of content much easier (though bear in mind the exact library will differ by region, and in some regions, there won't be anything in a specific section). It works because content on Netflix has 'tags' added by the company — using these codes searches for videos corresponding to a certain tag.
Now let's look at how to find Christmas fare.
Christmas Netflix codes
General Christmas
- Here for the Holidays (opens in new tab)
- Festive Favourites: 107985 (opens in new tab)
- Feel-good Christmas: 1418977 (opens in new tab)
- Festive Fun: 393181 (opens in new tab)
- Christmas Comedies: 1474015 (opens in new tab)
- Faith & Spirituality: 26835 (opens in new tab)
These lists both provide a big mish-mash of different Christmas-themed movies, TV shows and videos, with everything from festive classics to reality baking shows and background videos of logs burning on a fire. If you don't know what to watch, start here.
Christmas TV
- Christmas TV comedies: 1395700 (opens in new tab)
- Christmas TV cartoons: 1395703 (opens in new tab)
There are a few Christmas TV shows you might want to watch if you're feeling festive. These include spin-off Christmas specials that have a separate listing on Netflix's library, but not standard shows that just so happen to have Christmas episodes woven into the seasons.
Kids' Christmas
- Christmas for Kids: 1726277 (opens in new tab)
- Festive Family Fun: 81351538 (opens in new tab)
- Goofy Christmas Kids & Family Movies: 1475071 (opens in new tab)
- Feel-good Christmas Kids & Family Movies: 1475066 (opens in new tab)
- European Christmas Kids & Family Movies: 1527063 (opens in new tab)
- Christmas Kids & Family Movies from the 1990s: 1476024 (opens in new tab)
- Christmas Children & Family Films: 1474017 (opens in new tab)
- Canadian Christmas Kids & Family Movies: 1721544 (opens in new tab)
- British Christmas Kids & Family Movies: 1527064 (opens in new tab)
There's a huge variety of Christmas content for kids on Netflix, with a smorsgabord of different categories to look through. Some might be a bit bare, depending on, say, how much Canadian content you have in your region.
Christmas romance
- Christmas rom-coms: 1394527 (opens in new tab)
- Festive Romance: 394388 (opens in new tab)
If you need some extra warmth on Christmas, there are multiple tags for festive romance movies, one for rom-coms and the other for standard romance.
Christmas horror
- Twisted Christmas: 2300975 (opens in new tab)
- More Naughty Than Nice: 81354837 (opens in new tab)
There's enough Christmas horror content on Netflix for two separate tags, though there's not much difference between them. More Naughty Than Nice has a big range of content, including horror but also dramas and thrillers — it's quite an eclectic range. We've included it here since the fare is a little less jolly than on the other lists.
Other Netflix codes you might want over Christmas
Not feeling something explicitly festive, but still want something to watch over Christmas? Here are some other tags to check out.
- Stage Musicals: 55774 (opens in new tab)
- Romantic comedies: 5475 (opens in new tab)
- Only on Netflix: 839338 (opens in new tab)
- Teen comedies: 3519 (opens in new tab)
- Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568 (opens in new tab)
- TV comedies: 10375 (opens in new tab)
- Supernatural horror films: 42023 (opens in new tab)
- Classic romantic movies: 31273 (opens in new tab)
- TV Miniseries: 4814 (opens in new tab)
- Sports dramas: 7243 (opens in new tab)
- Scandinavian films: 9292 (opens in new tab)
