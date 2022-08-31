Shetland star Julie Graham: "Rhona comes back at a very opportune moment!"

"Well, to be perfectly honest — and I don't know if this is common knowledge — we thought it was the end for the whole show. That was one of the reasons I wanted to go back and do it, even though I couldn't do the whole series, I just went back for three episodes because we thought it was going to be the end.

"But I definitely knew that even if the show continued, that Dougie didn't want to do it any more. It's a huge chunk out of his life and he's in every scene, it's a big, big job for him, while we all kind of flit in and out. I think playing something for 10 years is a huge commitment, and I think he just wants to go on and do other things — and I can't blame him for that, to be honest.

"Shetland will always be remembered for Perez, and for Dougie's performance, there's no doubt about it. Even if it does carry on and someone else takes over, he's made his mark and left a real legacy for the show."