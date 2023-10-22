Sir Lenny Henry reveals the secrets behind his new drama and special documentary

Sir Lenny Henry is thrilled that his new ITV1 drama Three Little Birds will pay tribute to those, including his own family, who started a new life in the UK after moving from the Caribbean in the 1950s.

The series is just the latest addition to the actor, comedian, fundraiser and writer's glittering CV and his nearly 50 years in show business will also be celebrated in ITV1’s upcoming documentary Lenny Henry: One of a Kind.

Here, Sir Lenny Henry tells What To Watch about Three Little Birds and One of a Kind…

Hosanna (Yazmin Belo), Leah (Rochelle Neil) and Chantrelle (Saffron Coomber) start a new life in the UK in Three Little Birds. (Image credit: ITV)

Sir Lenny Henry, what was your thinking behind Three Little Birds, in which you also play pastor Remuel Drake, the father of Hosanna (Yazmin Belo)?

“Before my mum [Winifred who came to the UK from Jamaica in the 1950s] passed over, she talked a lot about what it was like for Black people when they came to Britain in the 50s. I realized that this wasn’t just the stories of my family, these were everybody’s stories and they deserved to be memorialized.

"I asked Russell T Davies to mentor me because he’s got so much advice about making telly. I cried all the way through writing it! I’m so proud of it.”

How would you sum up Three Little Birds?

“There are these three women — two sisters and a mail-order bride! — coming to Britain in 1957 to find adventure, and there’s something fairytale and mythic about that idea of traveling across the water to come to a new country where all these challenges wait for you. The people that came faced racism, sexism and had to be self-sufficient.

"But all of these women in the show get a bit sidetracked by love and circumstance. They go to Britain for one thing, and then suddenly they’re having to deal with a whole bunch of other stuff, which was why it was such a joy to write.”

What do you hope people take away from Three Little Birds?

“That we’re part of this country, and have shared the whole post-war thing of rebuilding Britain, the NHS, all those industries. And we contributed things in terms of food, in terms of culture, in terms of music.

"There was a lot of opposition at the beginning, and I think that overcoming that was a Herculean task, and my hat goes off to all of my forefathers for doing that. Some of us are still fighting those battles.”

Sir Lenny Henry got his big break performing on talent show New Faces in 1975 as a teenager. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

How did it feel to look back on your career for One of A Kind?

“It was weird. It was like a living obituary. I was watching it thinking, ‘I’m not dead yet!’ Seriously though, it was such an honor to have such care and attention paid to your career. It was lovely.”

Your sister Sharon talks fondly about you, along with the likes of David Tennant, Chris Tarrant, Sir Trevor McDonald and your Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis in the documentary. Was it quite emotional to watch?

“To see so many people speak highly of me like Chris Tarrant was very moving. And it was a delight to hear my sister describe me as someone who supported the family.

"Being able to buy my mum a house was massive validation for me. It was proof that all the hard work that had gone into my career was worth something. It meant I could help my family and take the edge off their struggle. I was very moved to hear my sister talk about these things.”

Mo Gilligan and Alesha Dixon talk about how you have inspired them. How does it feel to be a trailblazer?

“I’m proud that I have had a career this long and have managed to survive. It was a struggle at times but you can get through so long as you have the right people around you. I was always supported by my allies. Whether that is my partner Lisa, my family, Chris Tarrant, Sir Trevor McDonald.

"I think it is lovely to be called a trailblazer but you don't do these things on your own. You stand on the shoulders of giants and without people like Trevor McDonald and my family and friends it wouldn't have been possible and I don't take that lightly.”

Sir Lenny Henry credits Sir Trevor McDonald with blazing a trail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is important to you to help others get a step up the ladder?

“I like to think I pay it forward and help others. If I can help someone and read a script, I will do that because people did that for me when I was starting out, so I think that's only fair. As you get older, you realize all the people who have helped you, which makes you realize you should help other people.

"I've had two production companies so far and with each one, I have tried to open the door for other performers of color to be able to express themselves in a way that may move them down the line a bit. These things are important. I want to surround myself with a diverse group of people who are smart and think differently to me, so when we come together, we can create something extraordinary.”

What is the key to your success?

“It is perseverance. It is working really hard and I have been very lucky to work with some fantastic people and to be in the right place at the right time. Talent will only take you so far, but it doesn't count if you don't put in the hard work. In order to have a long successful career, you need to work hard and have allies.”

Sir Lenny Henry co-founded Comic Relief, which has raised funds for those in need across the globe. (Image credit: BBC/Comic Relief)

What are you most proud of?

“Apart from being able to help my family I would say being involved in Comic Relief. Richard Curtis asked me to be a part of something special, which has now raised over £1billion for charity. That has been a fantastic experience, which is ongoing. And being the chancellor of Birmingham City University. I have been very lucky to have been blessed by these things.”

What is next for you?

“I'm writing books. I have a new children's book out called The Boy With Wings: Clash of the Superkids. I am so proud of this book. I think it is the best that I've done.”

Three Little Birds airs from Sunday, October 22 at 8 pm on ITV1 and it will also be available on ITVX.

Lenny Henry: One of a Kind airs on Thursday, October 26 at 9 pm on ITV1 and it will also be available on ITVX.