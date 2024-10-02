The best rom-coms to watch after Nobody Wants This

Joanne and Noah in Nobody Wants This on Netflix.

Netflix’s latest rom-com, Nobody Wants This, is taking a stronghold on the streaming charts. If, like many others, you’ve finished all ten episodes of the moreish “Will they? Won’t they?” show, then you may be keen to find something to watch next that mirrors the way Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) made you feel.

Here are our eight recommendations for more TV shows that are sure to hit the spot now you’ve finished Nobody Wants This...

What to watch after Nobody Wants This

Love

Gus and Mickey navigate love with two very different lives. (Image credit: Netflix)

When opposites attract is no more relevant than in Netflix’s rom-com drama, Love. Unassuming and friendly Gus (Paul Rust) meets loose cannon Mickey (Gillian Jacobs), yet they form a whirlwind and undeniable connection.

While they desperately try to find a balance that works between their personalities (and commitment issues), there’s ups, downs, and plenty of touching moments. You’ll swap sides more than you can count, but overwhelmingly, you’ll just hope they can make it.

All three seasons are available to stream now on Netflix in the US and UK.

Catastrophe

Rob and Sharon wrote and star in Catastrophe. (Image credit: Channel 4)

If you loved the complexities of two strangers meeting and instantly feeling a connection to each other, then Catastrophe is for you. Sharon and Rob meet on a night out in London, while Rob is over from the US on a business trip. A week of intense passion ends up in an unexpected pregnancy and their relationship is put immediately to the test as they face reality.

Catastrophe is laced with fantastic comedy, with both Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney writing and starring in the lead roles. It’s so incredibly real-life, you'll feel comfortable following along with their tale as they try to keep the love alive, while dealing with life's hardships.

All four seasons are available to stream now on Prime Video in the US and Netflix in the UK.

Colin From Accounts

Colin From Accounts tackles an age gap relationship. (Image credit: Binge)

Much like Nobody Wants This, the couple in this Australia rom-com are from completely different backgrounds, yet find that instant connection in the strangest place. Unlike Nobody Wants This it’s not a mistaken rabbi at a party, but an injured dog that they choose to care for that brings Ashley and Gordon together. Played by real-life husband and wife, the pair wrote it and starred in the titular roles.

For Ashley and Gordon, it’s the constant struggle between a large age gap and parallel work lives. Gordon is committed to his brewery and Ashley is sort-of committed to becoming a doctor. After a popular first season, the pair returned again in September 2024 for Colin from Accounts season 2.

Colin from Accounts season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video and Apple TV Plus in the US and both seasons are on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Fleabag

Looking to witness another kiss you won't forget? Try Fleabag. (Image credit: BBC)

Fleabag follows a woman in London who is facing hard times in her personal, work, and just entire life. Her best friend has died, her love life is abysmal, and her family dynamics leave much to be desired. Yet, it’s full to the brim with humor. While the show tackles a number of personal relationships, there’s one that Fleabag has become very well-known for, the ‘Hot Priest’.

While Nobody Wants This is about a rabbi, Fleabag navigates a relationship, in season 2, that centers around a man of God. And it’s the complexity of the priest’s vows to the church that makes navigating any kind of relationship equal parts heartbreaking, but also equally humorous. It’s a great watch with moments you won’t forget, much like Nobody Wants This.

All episodes are available to stream on Prime Video in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Love Life

From the first love, to the last, as Love Life follows Darcy. (Image credit: Max)

Max's anthology series follows Darby (Anna Kendrick) from her first romance to her last, while exploring everything in-between that formulates who she eventually ends up with. In season 2, it's Marcus' (William Jackson Harper) turn. While it differs to Nobody Wants This in that there's episodic tales of each relationship, rather than just following one, it's still a great feel-good rom-com that tackles the complexities of falling in love.

Each new episode shines light on how individuals are impacted and how they grow from each relationship they become entangled with during their lifetimes. While Love Life received praise for its unique structure and themes, it was cancelled after two seasons.

These two seasons have been removed from Max, but are available to buy on Apple Plus in the US and stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Starstruck

Love with a film star? Seems unlikely, but not in Starstruck. (Image credit: BBC Three)

Another tale of two individuals meeting who lead completely different lives through career, passions, and family lives is explored again in Starstruck, but this time to more of an extreme. Starstruck follows Jessie (Rose Matafeo), a young woman struggling to make ends meet alongside holding down two jobs who, somehow, finds herself sleeping with film star, Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel).

Much like multiple entries on our list, this comedy is created and starring the successful comedian themselves. In this very watchable show, the relationship between the pair is explored through the highs and lows of living in very different worlds. Yet, somehow, you will it to work no matter what.

All three seasons are available to stream on Max in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

You’re the Worst

Two self-obsessed people, somehow, fall in love in You're the Worst. (Image credit: FX)

In this FX rom-com, Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash) meet at a wedding and fall in love. It sounds romantic until you learn that both of them have self-centred personalities, making falling in love and caring about anybody else extremely difficult.

As they try to learn to love each other, it turns out that’s quite a difficult feat when both parties don't really know how. If you want to witness what happens when two self-destructive people try to create a relationship, then You’re the Worst will do just that.

All five seasons are available to stream on Hulu in the US and the first two seasons are available to buy on Prime Video in the UK.

Trying

Tackling the ups and downs of relationships in Trying. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Finally, Trying offers viewers the chance to always laugh, even while tackling sensitive themes. Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith) are a couple in love, but what they really want is to have a baby. So, they decide to adopt. The show follows their struggle to become parents and how they navigate it as a couple with, like Nobody Wants This, a lot of intimate and honest conversations.

If you're looking for that beautiful mix that rom-coms offer between the heartfelt and the humorous, Trying will take you on a journey where you can watch two people fall in love with each other and then fall in love all over again as they grow their family.

All four seasons can be streamed on Apple TV Plus in the US and UK.