The Bondsman showrunner Erik Oleson gives the grisly lowdown on the Kevin Bacon horror

In Prime Video's supernatural saga The Bondsman, Hollywood A-lister Kevin Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter whose world is turned upside down after he is brutally attacked while attempting to apprehend a felon.

Things take a strange turn when Hub encounters a demonic preacher with otherworldly powers and finds out he’s been brought back from the dead to trap demons and return them to hell! Could this unexpected resurrection offer him a chance of redemption?

To set the scene, we sat down with showrunner Erik Oleson to find out more about this devilishly good mix of action, horror, deadpan humour and country music, featuring singer-songwriter Jennifer Nettles as Hub’s musical ex-wife, Maryanne.

How would you describe The Bondsman? "I would describe it as an original mash up of horror, comedy, music, family dramedy and what-the-**** ridiculousness!"

For the benefit of UK viewers, what is a bondsman? "A bondsman is the guarantor that a suspect who has been granted bail in the United States will show up for their trial. If the defendant skips their court date it is on the bondsman to act as a bounty hunter and bring them back."

What can you tell us about this particular Bondsman? "Hub Halloran, played by Kevin Bacon, is a failed musician, a man-child living in his mother's garage who never quite achieved his dreams and has a chip on his shoulder. He is a selfish stick in the mud who screwed up his marriage to a wonderful woman, and is really in a bad way. When we meet him, he's somebody who did something really evil, which we will discover during the course of the season, and has condemned him to eternity in the hot place!"

Maternal bond: Kevin Bacon as Hub Halloran and Beth Grant as his mother Kitty (Image credit: Prime Video)

What’s his mother like? "Kitty [Beth Grant] was a bondsman in the past, and did some hard drinking and living and turned to the church. Her son might be thinking that he's living with her to take care of her, but in fact, it’s the other way around, and that’s really fun."

What about his ex, Maryanne? "Audiences are going to really enjoy his relationship with ex-wife Maryanne, who's brought to life by Grammy Award musician Jennifer Nettles, from the Righteous Gemstones. She has given Hub far too many chances to set things straight with her over the years, to the point where he is kind of holding her back from spreading her wings. That is one of the things that Hub needs to make amends for as he gets this second chance at life, courtesy of the devil."

What is it about the tone of the show that you think will grab people? "I think it's an original tone. The way people deal with what’s going on is: ‘Demons are real? Well, that sucks. We're gonna have to pull out the chainsaw and get down to business!’ So there’s a wry sense of humor, enjoying the ridiculousness of it all, and it’s a fun ride."

Sweet harmony: Hub (Kevin Bacon) and his ex-wife Maryanne (Jennifer Nettles (Image credit: Prime Video)

Kevin plays music in his band the Bacon Brothers. Will he be performing in The Bondsman? "You may or may not see Mr Bacon sing! What I will say is that Kevin and Jen became friends and ended up writing a lot of the original music. They're actually going to drop an album of songs inspired by The Bondsman, the day after the release of the show. That’s a real pinch-me moment!"

What sort of demons will we be seeing? "So the demons are basically murdering people and then inhabiting their bodies, and there are some really quirky mash-up demons in season one."

There’s a human story alongside all the supernatural shenanigans, isn‘t there? "Yes, and it’s about a guy getting a second chance to fix his failed marriage and fatherhood, and trying to make amends now that he knows that there actually is a heaven and a hell. But it also goes to some really quirky, crazy places!"

Finally, how would you sum up that guy, Hub Halloran? "He’s a fun mash up of grizzled bounty hunter, failed musician, screw up father and chip on his shoulder Southern man who doesn't take crap from anybody – and that includes the devil!"

Could we see Hub and co coming back for more adventures? "I wrote a cliffhanger ending that's going to hopefully make it impossibly difficult to not give me a second season. That is my evil, devious plan!"

Where can I watch The Bondsman?

The Bondsman drops on Prime Video on Thursday, April 3.

The Bondsman trailer

The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On