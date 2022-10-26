The Chalk Line cast: who's who in the Spanish Netflix mystery
The Chalk Line is a Spanish horror mystery that's landed on Netflix — but who is in the star-studded Spanish cast?
The Chalk Line (Jaula in Spanish) is a Spanish Netflix horror/mystery that follows a married couple, Paula (Elena Anaya) and Simón (Pablo Molinero), who discover a terrified child wandering alone on a dark road.
The young girl exhibits peculiar behaviors as she won't speak and refuses to leave the chalk lines she draws around herself. When Paula and Simón take her into their home, they attempt to decipher the girl's behavior, all while trying to unearth her identity and dark past.
Let's take a look at the all-star Spanish cast telling the dark story of The Chalk Line...
The Chalk Line cast — Elena Anaya as Paula
Elena Anaya plays Paula, one half of a married couple who take in a terrified young girl after finding her wandering around alone at night on a dark and desolate road — but they soon learn that the mysterious girl has a troubled past.
Paula vows to protect the disturbed girl, as she experiences fertility struggles of her own.
Elena has previously appeared in the hit DC movie Wonder Woman as Doctor Poison and has had roles in The Skin I Live In, Van Helsing, Habitación en Roma and Savage Grace.
Pablo Molinero as Simón
Pablo Molinero stars as Paula's husband, Simón, who works with Paula to create a safe and stable home for the young girl.
Pablo has been in The Plague, The Summer We Lived, A Private Affair and The Offering.
Eva Tennear as Clara
Eva Tennear is Clara, the traumatized young girl who is temporarily adopted by Paula and Simon. She exhibits strange behavior and refuses to step out of a chalk square drawn around her, in a bid to protect herself from an unseen monster that lurks beyond the line. She also has an anxiety disorder and doesn't speak, while only responding to "Clara."
The Chalk Line is Eva's first big movie role.
Carlos Santos as Eduardo
Carlos Santos plays Eduardo, Paula and Simón's sinister neighbor.
Carlos has previously starred in The Perfect Stranger, Smoke & Mirrors, Ella es tu padre, Stories to Stay Awake and many more.
Eva Llorach as Maite
Eva Llorach portrays Maite, Eduardo's wife.
Eva's other acting credits include, Quién te cantará, Diamond flash, Wandering Heart, Under The Rose and more.
Esther Acebo as Claudia
Esther Acebo stars as Claudia, Paula and Simón's friend who is eager for her daughter Ainhoa to meet Clara.
Esther shot to global stardom as Mónica Gaztambide aka Stockholm in Money Heist (Le Casa De Papel) and has had roles in Los Encantados, Baraka and Antes de perder.
Sonia Almarcha as Gloria
Sonia Almarcha is Gloria, Clara's psychologist who tries to understand her behavior.
The Spanish actress has appeared in Solitary Fragments, Amador, Orson West and The Open Door.
Who else stars in The Chalk Line?
Also starring in The Chalk Line are...
- Eloy Azorín as Beltrán
- Mona Martínez as Sargento Arana
- Pau Roca as Cabo Bedoya
- Cayetana Campos as Ainoha
The Chalk Line is available to watch on Netflix now.
