The Mitchell family tree — how is everyone related in the iconic EastEnders family?

The Mitchell family is as much a part of EastEnders as The Queen Vic, the market or Arthur's bench.

But, there are a lot of them! And it's sometimes hard to keep track of how they're all related. So to help out, we've put together a Mitchell family tree, to explain everything you wanted to know about the Square's iconic family.

Here's everything you need to know about EastEnders' Mitchell family...

Philip and Kenneth

It was brothers all the way in the early days of the Mitchells. As far as EastEnders goes, the dynasty began with brothers Philip and Kenneth.

Philip had two sons — Eric and Archie, while Kenneth had one, Steven.

Steven and his son Charlie

We don't know who Steven Mitchell married, but we know he also had two sons (there's a pattern here!). There was Charlie Mitchell and our very own Billy Mitchell. Viewers got a glimpse of Charlie in the EastEnders flashback episode exploring the family in the 1970s.

Jamie

Jamie was killed by Martin Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

Charlie died young, leaving his teenage son Jamie to be brought up by his uncle Billy — who didn't treat the troubled lad very well at all. When Jamie came to Albert Square he fell in love with Sonia Jackson but he was eventually killed when Martin Fowler hit him with his car! The tragedy left teen EastEnders fans heartbroken.

Billy

Billy Mitchell has been in EastEnders since 1998. (Image credit: BBC)

Billy's had a colourful life, there's no doubt about it! But he's a vital cog in the Mitchell wheel, despite Phil often treating him like dirt. Billy married Mo Slater, but their marriage fell apart. Now he's happily reconciled with wife Honey and the pair are perfect for one another. Billy and Honey have two children, William and Janet.

Dan and Lola

Lola is Billy's granddaughter (Image credit: BBC)

As a teenager, Billy fathered a son, Dan Pearce, though he didn't discover that until many years later when his ex Julie Perkins came back into his life. The pair rekindled their romance and decided to find their son. But tragically they discovered that Dan had died very young — leaving daughter Lola Pearce in care.

Billy immediately brought Lola into the Mitchell family, though Julie couldn't cope and left Walford soon afterwards.

Lola was part of the Mitchell family from that day forward and often gave as good as she got, not afraid to show her feisty side or stand up to Phil Mitchell... but sadly Lola recently lost her life to a terminal brain tumour, leaving behind her daughter, Lexi, husband, Jay Brown and the entire family devastated.

Archie

Archie Mitchell was in EastEnders between 2008 and 2010. (Image credit: BBC)

Evil Archie was handsome, funny, charming, and really, really horrible! He was first seen in EastEnders when his estranged daughter Ronnie visited, hoping to track down her wayward sister Roxy. Archie soon moved into the Square, and began scheming and manipulating just about everyone he could. It was later revealed he'd abused his daughter Ronnie and forced her to give up her daughter Danielle for adoption, breaking her heart.

He married his former sister-in-law, Peggy but their marriage turned sour very quickly. With Archie out for revenge on the Mitchells, it was him who ended up dead when Stacey Slater — who he'd raped — whacked him on the head with the bust of Queen Victoria on Christmas Day.

Ronnie

Ronnie died on her wedding day. (Image credit: BBC)

Where to start with Ronnie?! She was the older Mitchell sister but vulnerable since her childhood abuse and losing her daughter Danielle when she was given up for adoption. Ronnie was desperate to find her daughter, so she was delighted when they were reunited — though her joy only lasted a very short while as Danielle was knocked over and killed by Janine Butcher!

Ronnie's desperation for a child led her to make some very bad decisions.

When she had Jack Branning's baby James, she was grief-stricken to discover her beloved baby had died. Hearing a baby crying, she went across the Square and swapped James for Kat Moon's tot, Tommy. Tommy was eventually returned to his parents and Ronnie went to prison for a while.

When she was released, she fell in love with Charlie Cotton and had his baby - Matthew - but eventually she got back together with her true love Jack and they got married. But tragically Ronnie died on her wedding day.

Roxy

Roxy and Ronnie died together. (Image credit: BBC)

Roxy was full of life and just as likely as her sister to make bad decisions. She met her match in Sean Slater and the pair tied the knot, but on Christmas Day, Sean discovered Roxy had been lying about the paternity of her baby Amy whose dad was Jack Branning. Oops!

Roxy went on to have romances with Alfie Moon and Dean Wicks, while bringing up Amy in her own unpredictable but fun way. Tragically Roxy died alongside her sister Ronnie.

Peggy and Eric

Peggy was the perfect matriarch. (Image credit: BBC)

Eric was an abusive bully who made his family's lives a misery and who died before we met the Mitchells – though we did get a taste of his nastiness in the flashback episode in 2022.

Peggy, though, was an EastEnders legend. She ruled The Queen Vic for years, and her shout of "get outta my pub" is still a soap catchphrase. She was devoted to her family and put the well-being of her children above everything else, even her husbands — Frank and Archie.

Grant

Grant was married to Tiffany. (Image credit: BBC)

Top of our wishlist when it comes to characters we'd love to see back in the Square, former soldier Grant is unpredictable, angry, surprisingly kind and generally brilliant. He's got a lot of enemies in Walford still — including ex-wife Sharon Watts — but a lot of friends, too (also including Sharon!).

Sam and Ricky

Sam's going to be a grandmother! (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Sam's gone from teen bride to sassy businesswoman via a brief period of running the whole Mitchell empire single-handedly, and that whole burying Den Watts in the cellar at The Vic thing (don't ask).

She's off in Spain right now, earning money for her future grandchild. Because her 12-year-old son Ricky — whose dad is Jack Branning — will soon be a dad. How will Sam cope with being a nan? We can't wait to find out!

Courtney and Mark

Grant's kids are grown up now and we'd love to see them back in the Square. Courtney's mum was Tiffany — Grant's late wife — while Mark's mum is Michelle Fowler. Michelle is Sharon's best friend so that was a little awkward for a while. Mark's grown up in America with his mum and Courtney's in Portugal with Grant.

Phil

Will Phil and Kat ever get round to getting married? (Image credit: BBC)

There's a lot to say about Phil! He's the daddy of the Square. Everyone's a bit scared of him, but also a bit annoyed by him and also will turn to him when they need help. He's got kids, grandkids, a new fiancee in the shape of Kat Slater, and a LOT of history with just about everyone in Walford. What would we do without him, eh?

Louise

Louise was a troublemaker but she was always good fun! (Image credit: BBC)

Phil's daughter Louise was a real troublemaker, but with a heart of gold. She was desperately in love with Keanu Taylor only for him to break her heart by having a steamy affair with Lou's stepmum, Sharon.

Louise is mum to Keanu's baby Peggy, and she lives in Portugal with her own mum, Lisa Fowler. Though we've recently heard that little Peggy will be coming to Walford soon with her gran. That's going to be explosive!

Ben

Ben's often having a hard time. (Image credit: BBC / Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Just as volatile as his dad — if not worse — Ben's struggled with his sexuality, though he's now happily married to Callum. He's been through so much including losing his fiance Paul Coker in a homophobic attack, coping with hearing loss, being raped last year and being sent to prison as a teenager when he murdered Heather Trott. Now Ben's trying to deal with Lola's death and an eating disorder and it's all too much for him — and us!

Lexi

Little Lexi's got a lot on her plate. (Image credit: BBC)

Lexi's name may be Pearce, but she's pure Mitchell — related to both sides of the family tree via dad Ben and mum Lola. She's breaking our hearts as she struggles to get her head around losing her mum and facing the rest of her life without Lola by her side.

