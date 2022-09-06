EastEnders fans want more flashbacks after last night's 1979 episode

Last night's EastEnders gave fans a glimpse into the Mitchell family's background - and the fans loved it.

Viewers were treated to almost an entire episode set in the winter of 1979, when a young Phil Mitchell got involved in an armed robbery alongside dad Eric, brother Grant, and his cousins Billy and Charlie.

The episode explained why Keeble wants to destroy the Mitchell family (Image credit: BBC)

While the men headed out to rob a warehouse full of VHS recorders (remember them?!) mum Peggy Mitchell stayed behind with toddler Sam.

And she was treated to a visit from Eric's brother Archie along with his wife Glenda and their daughters Ronnie and Roxy.

The episode explained why DI Keeble is so obsessed with bringing down the Mitchell family.

It turned out that her dad was a security guard who was shot and killed in the robbery by Phil's dad, Eric.

Phil pulled a gun on the security guard but couldn't go through with it - Eric was the one who actually pulled the trigger (Image credit: BBC)

Fans loved the throwback episode, gushing over the amazing casting.

Daniel Delaney, who took on the role of young Phil, won a lot of praise for adopting the mannerisms and speaking patterns of Steve McFadden, who plays Phil in the current show.

And Jaime Winstone, who played Peggy, also had fans thrilled.

The casting won a lot of praise from fans (Image credit: BBC)

The casting of Young Phil is so good that it's actually messing with my head a bit. #EastEndersSeptember 5, 2022 See more

Fans were impressed with how well Daniel Delaney captured Phil Mitchell's mannerisms (Image credit: BBC)

Fans enjoyed the quirky episode so much that they took to social media to share their hopes that this wasn't just a one off.

Some viewers begged for more of the Mitchells' story - even suggesting a whole spin-off series exploring their background, like Rock and Chips did for Only Fools and Horses.

This was brilliant i really want see more of this era of the Mitchells. #EastEnders please do a #Mitchellspinoffseries https://t.co/9NSsE8paskSeptember 5, 2022 See more

It really was superbly acted & scripted. I’d love to see more like this. At least a couple a year to tie in with present storylines. That ending! Now we know! 🤭👏September 5, 2022 See more

While others were hoping for flashback episodes exploring the history of other iconic families from Albert Square.

Some viewers wanted to see Mick and Linda's teen romance. Others suggested the young Slaters or Karen and Mitch's romance.

But it was relative newcomers the Panesars who were the most popular suggestion with fans desperate to know more about their life before they came to Walford.

Absolutely loved that. My only minor complaint is that it should have been longer than 30 minutes. I really hope they do this with more iconic families in the future, it would be great to see #EastEndersSeptember 5, 2022 See more

Can we have a Brannings special? I’d love to see them all. Or maybe Panesars or slaters? #EastEndersSeptember 5, 2022 See more

The Panesars! It could show the events leading up to the house fire and murder. And also show suki before she became who she is now; plus young kheerat, jags, ash and vinny!September 5, 2022 See more

EastEnders usually airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.