The Slater family tree: how is everyone related in the iconic EastEnders family?

Here's out who's who of the Slater family in EastEnders.

The Slater family in EastEnders often has viewers baffled by how they are all related.

And now we have a new Slater on the block when baby Charli made 13-year-old Lily a mum. But where does she fit into the family and who is Uncle Charlie? That's Uncle Charlie who baby Charli ISN'T named after!

Here's the lowdown on the dynasty, starting with Frederick and Mary who had two sons - Charlie and Harry - and a daughter, Violet.

Here's how all the Slaters are related. (Image credit: Future/BBC)

Zoe Slater

Zoe is Kat's daughter (Image credit: BBC)

Kat's daughter Zoe was born when Kat was just 13, having been raped by her Uncle Harry.

Zoe reacted badly to the news that her 'sister' was really her mum and ran away, spending time as a sex worker, living on the streets.

When Zoe returned to Albert Square, she got mixed up with Den Watts and his dodgy dealings. Which in turn led to Zoe teaming up with Den's wife Chrissie, and Sam Mitchell for revenge on Den.

Chrissie killed Den, though for a while Zoe thought she'd struck the killer blow. After the truth was revealed, Zoe moved to Ibiza.

Mo Harris

Big Mo in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Mo - who the Slaters all call 'Nan' (and everyone else calls Big Mo) was Charlie Slater's mother-in-law.

Always on the lookout for a way to make a quick buck, Mo was a fan fave and everyone's always delighted when she turns up in Albert Square.

Charlie and Viv Slater

Charlie Slater in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Black-cab driver Charlie was married to Viv (Mo's daughter). Viv died before the Slaters moved to Albert Square.

They had four daughters - Lynne, Mo (known as Little Mo), Belinda and Kat.

Lynne Slater

Lynne Slater (center) in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Lynne Slater was married to Garry Hobbs but their marriage was rocky. She cheated with Beppe Di Marco, and Garry cheated with Laura Beale (for a while Garry thought Laura's son Bobby was his, but his dad was later confirmed to be Laura's husband Ian Beale)

Lynne had a stillborn baby girl called Vivienne before she and Garry divorced and she moved away.

Mo Slater

Little Mo Slater (center) in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Sweet, kind Mo was married to evil Trevor Morgan when the family first came to Walford.

He was abusive and raped Mo on Christmas Day, but when she fought back she landed in court.

Trevor died in 2002, and Mo married Billy Mitchell. Their marriage ended when she was raped by Graham Foster and got pregnant.

Billy couldn't accept baby Freddie as his own. Mo briefly had a romance with Alfie Moon before she left the Square in 2006.

Freddie Slater

Sweet Freddie is Mo's son. (Image credit: BBC)

Fun-loving Freddie is a recent addition to Albert Square. He came to meet Billy - who he thought was his dad - but recently discovered the truth about his actual father Graham Foster.

Belinda Peacock

Belinda Peacock in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

The posh Slater sister, Belinda was married to Neville but often showed up in Albert Square when they were having relationship trouble!

After they split, she lived in Walford for a while and had a fling with Grant Mitchell. Belinda left to go travelling with her friend.

Kat Slater

Kat's now married to Phil Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Where to begin with Kat?! Gobby, leopard-print-loving Kat is the queen of the Slater family. Her brash, confident exterior was hiding the truth about her abuse as a troubled teen, and when she arrived in Walford, she was keeping the pretty huge secret that her 'sister' Zoe was actually her daughter!

In fact, that revelation was responsible for one of EastEnders' most memorable lines when Zoe screamed at Kat: "You ain't my mother!" only for Kat to reply: "Yes I am!"

Since then Kat's discovered that Zoe was actually a twin with a brother called Luke. She's also married Alfie, split up, got back together... you know how it goes!

Kat's mum to Tommy, whose dad was Alfie's cousin Michael Moon, and also to twins Bert and Ernie, whose dad is Alfie.

Kat's currently married Phil Mitchell meaning the Mitchell family and the Slaters are now linked.

Tommy Moon

Tommy looks up to Phil Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat's son Tommy was taken soon after his birth by a desperate Ronnie Mitchell. She discovered her own baby, James, had died, and hearing Tommy's cries had swapped her baby boy for Kat's.

The storyline was very controversial! Tommy was eventually returned to his mum, and Ronnie went to prison.

Now Tommy's an aspiring footballer who loves his stepdad Phil.

Bert and Ernie

Bert and Ernie are Alfie's sons. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat's twin boys are Alfie's sons.

Harry Slater

Harry Slater was the villain of the family. (Image credit: BBC)

Charlie's brother, Harry, was a paedophile, who raped Kat when she was a young teenager.

He's the biological dad of Kat's daughter, Zoe, and it was Harry's arrival in Walford that led to the reveal that Kat was Zoe's mum.

Harry died off screen in 2002.

Violet Slater

Charlie and Harry had a sister called Violet. She had two sons - one whose name has never been mentioned and Brian.

Brian Slater

Brian Slater was married to Jean.

He died after a fight with his son Sean. Sean punched his dad, who later suffered a brain haemorrhage and died on the building site where he worked.

Brian had a happy home life with Jean and their children, but he was keeping a big secret - he had a whole other family with another wife Alison.

Alison Slater

Alison was Brian Slater's other wife! She didn't know her husband was already married until after he died.

Alison had three children with Brian - Sarah, Siobhan and Shannon. Sarah later transitioned to become Kyle.

Kyle Slater

Kyle Slater arrived in Walford to meet his half-sister Stacey. He was an aspiring chef which brought him into contact with Steven Beale - and led to more drama when he rumbled that Steven had been behind a burglary at the restaurant.

But Kyle ultimately came out on top when he landed a job at a top eaterie in France and left Walford.

Jean Slater

Everyone loves Jean! (Image credit: BBC)

Fan fave Jean Slater is one of EastEnders' most-loved characters. Her hilarious mix-ups, and her famous sausage surprise mean she brings light relief, but there's so much more to Jean than that.

Her struggle with bi-polar has won praise and awards for actress Gillian Wright, her battle with cancer tugged on the fans' heartstrings, her unlikely friendship with Shirley Carter warmed everyone's hearts, and her romances - with terminally ill Daniel and now with Harvey Monroe, have made everyone cry and laugh.

And now Jean's a devoted great-grandmother to baby Charli. We can't wait to see what she does next!

Hayley Slater and baby Cherry

Hayley with baby Cherry. (Image credit: BBC)

Brian had a brother, whose name no one has mentioned, and that brother was married to Bev.

They had a daughter - Hayley who had a troubled upbringing. She brought her problems to Albert Square when she showed up pregnant.

After a lot of difficulty accepting her pregnancy, Hayley gave birth to baby Cherry. Who, it turned out, was fathered by Alfie Moon. Hayley left but Cherry stayed with the Slaters.

When EastEnders returned after Covid-19 shut down filming, the Slaters mentioned that baby Cherry had gone back to live with her mum.

Sean Slater

We'd love Sean to return permanently. (Image credit: BBC)

Fiery, unpredictable Sean was never far from the drama. Jean's son and Stacey's brother brought chaos - and often a few punches - wherever he went.

But he also had a fierce loyalty to his family, and his own mental health struggles that meant the fans loved him.

His wedding to Roxy Mitchell was one of EastEnders' most iconic celebrations.

Roxy was expecting Sean's baby but after Amy was born, there was a classic, jaw-dropping Christmas revelation that proved Amy was Jack Branning's daughter.

Sean has returned occasionally since he left Albert Square - usually to help his mum or his sister.

Stacey Slater

Stacey's daughter Lily has had a baby (Image credit: BBC)

When you say Slaters, you think Stacey. She's the heart of the family, at the centre of the drama, and though she makes a few (a lot!) of questionable decisions, the fans are always rooting for her!

Stacey's teen romance with Bradley Branning was super cute. Until she had a steamy affair with his dad, Max.

And when it was revealed on Christmas Day, thanks to a video of the pair together on Stacey and Bradley's wedding day, everything fell apart!

Since then, Stacey's had all sorts of romances and eventually settled down and married Martin Fowler (though their wedding was interrupted by Bobby Beale announcing he'd killed his sister Lucy so that wasn't without drama either!).

Now Stacey's married to her best friend Eve, mum to Lily, Hope and Arthur, and a grandmother to Lil's baby Charli.

Her life's not been plain sailing. Like her mum, she's struggled with her mental health and she is bipolar, which hasn't been easy to deal with. She was raped by Archie Mitchell and killed him with the bust of Queen Victoria on Christmas Day.

And after little Arthur was born, Stacey suffered from post-natal psychosis.

She's also coped with creepy Theo Hawthorne's obsession with her and is one of The Six who were caught up in Keanu's murder on Christmas Day 2023.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.