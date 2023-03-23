The Night Agent cast: who's who in the political thriller series

`The Night Agent is a Netflix thriller series that follows an FBI agent who is in charge of an emergency phone line at the White House that never rings. Until one day, it does.

Soon, his once quiet career changes forever as he uncovers a conspiracy that reaches all the way to the Oval Office and over 10 parts we follow this low-level agent as he's forced to get to the bottom of what's going on.

This intense Netflix thriller has a great cast attached, where they play agents, White House employees and citizens who find themselves caught up in this ongoing conspiracy, putting their lives in danger.

So who's in The Night Agent cast? Here's everything you need to know...

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland. (Image credit: Netflix)

Peter Sutherland is the titular night agent, a promising young FBI agent who has a low level job manning a phone in the White House basement that doesn't ring. However, his once quiet job is disrupted when he does receive a call, thrusting him into the biggest case of his career.

He's played by Gabriel Basso who is known for his roles in The Big C, Super 8 and Oscar-nominated movie Hillbilly Elegy.

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin. (Image credit: Netflix)

Rose Larkin is a young tech entrepreneur who has fallen on tough times, but things get worse when assassins come for her relatives and she barely escapes alive. After calling a mysterious phone number at her aunt and uncle’s urging, Rose uncovers some dark truths and soon crosses paths with Peter.

This character is played by Luciane Buchanan, known for her roles in The New Legends of Monkey and for appearing in an episode of Sweet Tooth. She has also starred in two seasons of New Zealand TV show Filthy Rich.

Hong Chau as Diane Farr

Hong Chau as Diane Farr. (Image credit: Netflix)

Diane Farr is the White House chief of staff and the loyal, long-time friend of President Michelle Travers. She soon takes Peter under her wing as he investigates what's going on with Rose's family.

Actress Hong Chau recently starred in the movies The Whale and The Menu and has appeared in shows such as Homecoming, Watchmen, Big Little Lies, Treme and BoJack Horseman.

Enrique Murciano as Ben Almora

Enrique Murciano as Ben Almora. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ben Almora is the head of the Secret Service, who manages his team with a measured, steady hand. Not much else is known about Ben right now, so we'll have to wait and see what the series reveals!

Enrique Murciano has starred in movies such as Black Hawk Down and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and is no stranger to TV either, known for his roles in Without a Trace, Power and Bloodline.

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington and D.B. Woodside as Erik Monks. (Image credit: Netflix)

Chelsea Arrington is a hardworking Secret Service agent who is in charge of the Vice President's daughter's detail, and is also trying to prove herself and make her mark in a male-dominated field.

Actress Fola Evans-Akingbola starred in two episodes of Game of Thrones and the Striking Vipers episode of dystopian series Black Mirror.

D.B. Woodside as Erik Monks

Secret Service agent Erik Monks is returning to his beloved job after a long hiatus, but this requires him to re-earn the trust and respect of those around him. Has he still got what it takes after all this time?

D.B. Woodside played Chief of Staff Wayne Palmer in 24 and is also known for playing Sunnydale High principal Robin Wood on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Outside of this he has starred in Parenthood, Single Ladies, Suits and Romeo Must Die.

Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield

Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield. (Image credit: Netflix)

Maddie Redfield is the daughter of the vice president and also a college student looking to escape her powerful father’s shadow. But she soon finds herself caught up in the events of the series.

Sarah Desjardins stars as Callie in Yellowjackets, Donna Sweett in Riverdale and Jenna in Impulse.

Eve Harlow as Ellen

Eve Harlow as Ellen and Phoenix Raei as as Dale. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ellen has simply been described as "an unpredictable killer with high-risk impulses", so we're not quite sure how she'll fit into the story as yet!

Eve Harlow has appeared in sci-fi series like Star Trek: Discovery, The 100 and Next, and the comic book series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Phoenix Raei as Dale

Finally, Dale is a professional killer and Ellen's partner in "both violence and love". Interesting...

Phoenix Raei has appeared in Stateless and Clickbait.

The Night Agent is available to watch exclusively on Netflix from Thursday, March 23.