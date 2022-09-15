The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap: Kyle and Kathy end Aspen trip in a major fight

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills brought even more drama in this week's episode.

Still in Aspen, Colorado, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 brought the heat to the snowy conditions. In episode 18, at least some of the drama was focused on an unexpected source: Kathy Hilton.

After a questionable, booze-filled night for Erika Jayne, she decided to pack up her stuff at Kyle Richards’ house and bunk up with Diana Jenkins at a hotel. Now the group was broken up into three groups: Kyle, Lisa Rinna and Kathy at Kyle’s home; Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sheree Zampino at the rented house; and Dorit Kemsley, Erika and Diana at the hotel.

Kyle took the women (minus Dorit, Erika and Diana) to Kemo Sabe, an upscale western wear store, to design their own hats. There’s a bar on the premises, so margaritas all around with a side of salt… and an argument. “Kyle, they have my tequila,” Kathy said, referring to the spirits brand, Casa Del Sol, she invested in . When Lisa went to get a drink, however, she asked to get a little shot of 818 Tequila. “I just want to try it cause it’s my friend, Kendall Jenner, tequila, so I just haven’t tried it,” she said. “Come on. I cannot ****ing believe what she just said,” Kathy said as she looked on.

Lisa Rinna saying she wanted to try Kendall Jenner 818 tequila in front of Kathy was preempted to get under her skin and Kathy knows it #RHOBHSeptember 15, 2022 See more

Kathy was visibly upset that Lisa was calling out another brand when she knew that she’s been trying to promote her own. Kathy brought up her feelings in a whisper to Kyle and then to Sutton and Garcelle, but said she didn’t want to make a big issue out of it. Part of her frustration came from the fact that her sister didn’t say anything to Lisa about it. Kathy was so mad that she ended up leaving the store without saying goodbye to Kyle.

Kyle is more mad Dorit won’t come but her sister stormed off and she doesn’t care?!? #RHOBHSeptember 15, 2022 See more

After some shopping, Dorit, Erika and Diana headed to a restaurant for food and drinks. Dorit stepped out to call Kyle and let her know that she wouldn’t be joining them at the hat store. “Erika doesn’t want to go and I feel too bad leaving her,” she said, referencing the heated argument Kyle and Erika got into the previous evening. Kyle went on to make it clear to Dorit that she would be really hurt if Dorit didn’t show up to Kemo Sabe. Between Erika leaving her home, Kathy being upset with her and now Dorit not showing up, Kyle has had her feelings hurt this trip.

Lisa decided to head over to Dorit, Erika and Diana in an effort to bring the group back together. “Here’s what I want to propose, and I think this is what we need tonight, to go and all of us sit together and we talk calmly about how…” Lisa started. Basically, she wanted everyone to have the opportunity to say what they wanted to say. What could possibly go wrong?

Erika Jayne’s time on the Aspen group trip has been anything but relaxing. (Image credit: Bravo)

The women were getting ready for their last night in Aspen, which would consist of going out to a country western bar. Dorit arrived at Kyle’s home beforehand to talk, but Kyle was still in the midst of tears. “I don’t want to be in the middle. I’m not choosing sides,” Dorit said. “You put yourself in the middle though,” Kyle replied. Lisa joined the conversation and asked if they could put a pin in it since they had to leave for dinner. Then Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, stepped in to try to mend the argument between these two family-like friends. After a little pep talk, he was able to facilitate a hug and help them see what’s important.

At Silver City Mountain Saloon, all of the ladies — and we mean all of them — came together for the final night. Kyle approached Erika at the bar when she arrived. In all honesty, their conversation could have gone better, and it was clear that the two didn’t completely see eye-to-eye. However, they hugged it out and made up.

Kathy VS Lisa Next Week Lemme Me Get My Popcorn 🍿 Ready For Next Week ☕️🔥😭😂 #RHOBHSeptember 15, 2022 See more

To end their time in Aspen, Kyle brought the group to one more bar. What happened inside? Something. Lisa texted Erika at 12:14 am: “I got in a sprinter with Kathy And she had an absolutely melt down I’ve never heard or seen anything like it in my life.” It was followed by: “Anger screaming throwing things crying. Im locked in my room.” And finally: “The hatred that just came out of her towards her sister… im speechless.” At 12:53 am, Kathy texted Lisa: “Silence is golden. I am staying silent,” followed by heart emojis.

We’re officially on the edge of our seats, Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 continues Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and Peacock in the US.