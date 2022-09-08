The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap: some of the ladies think Sutton acts differently in a group

The morning after Garcelle Beauvais was the only one to stand up for Sutton Stracke.

In the previous episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies took a trip to Aspen, Colorado; the first night proved to be a rocky one last week, and the drama continued in episode 17 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12.

Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna caught up the following morning about the Sutton Stracke-Diana Jenkins altercation from the night before. Kyle shared that when it’s just her and Sutton, she gets her humor and Sutton is open with her. However, in a group setting, Kyle feels like she can’t figure her out. “You’re right,” Erika agreed. “One-on-one, there are great moments. And then she 180s and becomes something completely different.”

Sutton, Garcelle Beauvais and Sheree Zampino, who stayed at another home nearby, headed over to Kyle’s to join the other ladies. Dorit Kemsley also stayed at the other home — or, at least, she was supposed to. In the middle of the night, she left to join Diana at a nearby hotel. Dorit explained that she felt uncomfortable at the house, stemming from the recent robbery where she was held at gunpoint .

Kyle Richards talks with Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne about her friendship with Sutton Stracke. (Image credit: Bravo)

Half of the women went skiing while the other half opted to go snowmobiling — and Kathy Hilton decided to stay in bed. Kyle, Dorit, Lisa, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Diana grabbed their skis to hit the slopes, but not before chatting about the previous night. “I tried to be civilized for a while,” Diana said in reference to her charge against Sutton .

Meanwhile, Erika, Sutton, Garcelle and Sheree shared the afternoon on snowmobiles. In between the fun, they sat down and discussed what happened with Diana. “She basically says I’m never real, I’m never sincere. And so, I really kind of don’t care if she likes me or not,” Sutton said. Erika tried to shed some light on the situation, saying that something in Sutton’s apologies (yes, plural) is not coming off as authentic. While things are far from okay between Sutton and Diana, Sutton and Erika actually had a nice day together.

it’s not Sutton’s responsibility to convince someone she’s genuine in her apology. that’s Diana’s problem. and i most certainly wouldn’t waste another breath on her #RHOBHSeptember 8, 2022 See more

Later that evening, the entire group (including Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky) went out to dinner. After a relatively drama-free meal, the ladies headed back to the home where Garcelle, Sutton, Crystal and Sheree were staying.

Kathy tried to encourage a little tequila taste-testing for the spirits brand, Casa Del Sol, which she had invested in. The women, however, weren’t into it and passed. Based on the preview for next week’s episode, the tequila will play an important part in a fight involving Kyle, Lisa and Kathy.

They purposefully not trying to drink her tequila. That’s messed up #RHOBHSeptember 8, 2022 See more

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 continues Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and Peacock in the US.