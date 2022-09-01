The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap: Diana leads the charge against Sutton in Aspen

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw the ladies gearing up for a trip to Aspen, Colorado in season 12, episode 16 of the hit series.

Four days before the trip (and one day after the Rinna Beauty ’70s disco party), Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley caught up on the previous evening. Dorit noted Lisa Rinna’s recent blow-ups that have been targeted at Sutton Stracke. “Not having dealt with her mom’s passing, and now I think maybe it’s a buildup,” she said. Kyle agreed, noting Lisa’s disruptive behavior at Dorit’s charity event .

Garcelle and Diana Jenkins also met up — perhaps an effort on Garcelle’s part after Diana called her “the most guarded one” during the last episode. Diana had also expressed that getting to know Garcelle is difficult because she’s so close with Sutton (and those two don’t get along ). “Like if she was sitting here, none of this would happen,” Diana said. “And then you know like now I’m just backing away from her to see who she really is. Is she a malicious person or is she just a…?” “Misunderstood?” Garcelle finished her sentence. But Diana planned to give Sutton the opportunity to prove herself, but (spoiler alert) she proved to do just the opposite in Aspen.

The way we waited all season for the Aspen episodes because the haters promised it would change our minds on who the real villains are this season and yet the same villains we’ve seen all along were even more villainy than ever 🤡 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/btJFnjORHFSeptember 1, 2022 See more

Although this was Kyle’s trip, not all of the women were staying at her Aspen home. Kyle (along with her husband, Mauricio Umansky), Lisa, Erika and Kathy Hilton bunked up at Kyle’s, while Dorit, Sutton, Garcelle, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sheree Zampino stayed at a nearby house that Kyle rented for them. Diana, who we learned brings in ghostbusters to clear the energy wherever she stays, set her suitcases down at a hotel.

All of the ladies came together at Kyle’s house to enjoy their first night in with food and drinks. After dinner, Lisa whipped out a Ouija Board, that you can supposedly summon spirits with and ask questions to, that she found in her room. Not all of the women were game, but they had a good time with it… at first.

Kyle asked the board why Garcelle unfollowed Erika on Instagram (something that Sutton also did after her behavior at the end of the last episode). “Because she called me a liar,” Garcelle answered, noting it was about the whole Erika-drinking-and-medication situation. Erika said that Garcelle got “mad” at Dorit for not jumping in on the topic with her and she didn’t like it when Kyle didn’t agree with her on it either. “Erika, we don’t have to be friends,” Garcelle said, to which Erika agreed. It’s clear that these two don’t see eye-to-eye on Garcelle’s concerns (or if they’re even real).

I cannot stand how Kyle acts innocent and shocked after she stirs the pot and gets the reaction she was hoping for #RHOBHSeptember 1, 2022 See more

Earlier in the day on the way to Aspen on a private plane, Kyle brought up how Sutton unfollowed Erika on Instagram. Sutton said she was teasing, but now it had been clarified that the joke of it was between her and Garcelle.

Sutton expressed that she feels like no one sticks up for her. Diana followed by saying how she can’t stand Sutton and tries to keep a physical distance from her, noting that her behavior is “slithery” and questioning if she has feelings at all.

Diana continued and said that Sutton goes after people when they’re at their weakest like she was when she was still bleeding from her miscarriage at Garcelle’s birthday party . However, instead of expressing this to Sutton, she addressed it with the other ladies in the room as if Sutton wasn’t even there. Sutton decided to sit there silent until Diana emotionally left, and then she broke down in tears.

I cannot believe that nobody came to Sutton's defense during Diana's attack except Garcelle. They let Diana exaggerate and twist everything that happened. They just sat there and let her do it. And two faced Kyle?! SMH #RHOBHSeptember 1, 2022 See more

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 continues Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and Peacock in the US.