The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap: Lisa loudly goes after Sutton (again) at a charity event

After the blowout end to last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), it was time for the ladies to deal with the repercussions of their actions (and words) in season 12 episode 14.

Crystal Kung Minkoff stopped by Sutton Stracke’s store to catch up with her. Crystal didn’t attend the wine tasting at Lisa Rinna’s, but she let Sutton know that she saw Lisa the previous evening and heard her side of what went down . “Lisa blew up at me,” Sutton said. “Well, she said she’s angry. No, she said she’s very angry at you,” Crystal responded. “But she didn’t say that at lunch when it was just me and her. But when she has her audience, then she can explode and look at me like she’s going to kill me,” Sutton said. At this point, Sutton felt like she had done all she could do and moving forward rested on Lisa.

The conversation continued and Crystal said that Lisa told her how the women were discussing her eating disorder. “It seemed to me like not out of, I don’t know,” Sutton started. It took a little convincing from Crystal, but Sutton revealed that she felt that the tone was more judgmental or questioning what it was than being concerned. As she talked about in her confessional, Crystal is seeing a pattern with some of the ladies in the group as they judge her vulnerability.

(Image credit: Bravo)

Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne met up at Kyle’s house, and they talked about Garcelle Beauvais’ concerns about Erika’s recent behavior. Erika doesn’t think that Garcelle’s interests are coming from a good place. “I don’t want this. I don’t want to be on medication. I don’t want to be in this position. I don’t want to be in this house. I don’t want to ****ing be anything I am right now, but you know what? This is where I’m at, and goddammit, I’m fighting my way out of it the best I can. Okay?” Erika said in her confessional.

Dorit Kemsley hosted a charity event at her house for Homeless Not Toothless, a nonprofit that provides free dental care to disadvantaged populations. The black and gold-themed dinner didn’t stay quiet for long.

The group, which included the women, their partners and people involved in the charity, sat down to eat. The drama all started when Kyle brought up the wine tasting and how Lisa told Sutton to "get the **** out of her house", something that Lisa denied saying. Sutton didn’t want to talk about it at the table, so Kyle turned to Dorit to discuss it. And then, Kyle nearly yelled across the table to let Lisa know that people are saying that she did in fact drop the F bomb.

They are us and we are them. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/yJlOxiIhqIAugust 11, 2022 See more

What happened next was quite the show to go along with dinner. Lisa told Sutton that she was upset that she didn’t pull her husband, Harry Hamlin, aside during the wine tasting to apologize. Sutton said that she had sent Harry “a very thoughtful text” with an apology, to which Lisa said she hadn’t. Lisa is still mad about the whole Elton John charity gala table feud , and she said in order to make it go away, Sutton had to make a public apology. It only got worse from there with Lisa (loudly) dropping the F bomb multiple times. “What made you do that? That’s the answer I want. When I get it, I will let it the **** go!” she screamed.

Lisa is screaming like a child in front of strangers, but said Sutton humiliated herself? #rhobhAugust 11, 2022 See more

Dorit interrupted the yelling to welcome a surprise private performance by Grammy award winner, Melissa Etheridge. There must be some magical powers in the song “Come to My Window,” because Lisa and Sutton kind of made up after that. “Now I’m not even mad at you anymore,” Sutton said. “What do you want from me?” “You know what, we’re done. I don’t have to have this with you anymore,” Lisa said, noting that her late mom’s things came to her house that day.

The conversation completely shifted, and Lisa began crying and talking about her mother. “I’m trying to figure out how to live without my mom and I don’t know how to do it. I don’t know how to do it. I’m doing the best I can,” she said through cries.

Lisa told Sutton that it’s really not about her and she’s going through many emotions with the passing of Lois. We’ll have to wait to see if the peace stays in the coming weeks.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 continues Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and Peacock in the US.