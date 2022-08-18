The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap: Erika questions if Garcelle is genuinely concerned about her

One minute they’re fighting, and the next they’re laughing and hugging. Who else could it be but the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Season 12 certainly brought those things in episode 15.

Still at Dorit Kemsley’s home for her Homeless Not Toothless charity event , Crystal Kung Minkoff wanted to address her eating disorder with the group since it had been discussed without her. It was speculated that Crystal wasn’t getting professional help, but she confirmed that she’s been seeing someone to help her deal with it since she was 13. “I’m on it. I’m on the journey,” Crystal said.

Sutton Stracke went next with getting something off her chest. “I had a rough day on Saturday,” she said. “I didn’t really like being called a friend with liabilities.” Sutton was referring to a comment Erika Jayne had made to Garcelle Beauvais.

Diana Jenkins decided to take a sharp right turn on the conversation. “Can I just say something? I feel like out of all the women here, you’re the most guarded one,” she said, referring to Garcelle. Diana explained that she felt she had to work “extra hard” for Garcelle’s friendship and she got nowhere. The accusation was a bit confusing since at Diana’s Christmas party , she apologized to Garcelle and the two left in a better place. This was the first time the women were seeing each other since, so Garcelle noted that there hasn’t been an opportunity for them to get to know each other. Lisa Rinna got in the middle by trying to defend Diana, asking Garcelle if she hears where she’s coming from and saying that she thinks Garcelle is being defensive out of fear. It was clear that Garcelle didn’t appreciate her specifically chiming in, especially after what Lisa just pulled in front of Dorit’s guests that same evening.

Rinna making Garcelle the bad one in the talk with Diana isn't sitting well with me. There was absolutely no reason for her to jump in, then questions Garcelle for talking to Rinna a certain way. When Rinna is the one that started it. #RHOBHAugust 18, 2022 See more

Lisa planned to throw a big launch party for her company, Rinna Beauty, last year, but it was a small celebration instead due to COVID-19. She decided to go all out now with a disco ’70s party. Dressed in sequins with feathered hair, the ladies were ready for some Studio 54-inspired fun. But the fun only lasted for so long.

Kyle Richards and Sutton were talking about how Erika called her a liability, so Kyle took it upon herself to ask her directly what she meant by it. Erika said that Sutton hinders Garcelle from making other friends in the group, a sentiment that Garcelle didn’t agree with. “You can’t treat me well and treat my friend bad and for me to be okay with you,” Garcelle said.

The conversation shifted to Sutton and Lisa, and Lisa said she is cutting herself some slack right now as she works through grief. Sutton was trying to explain her point of view and needed a moment to collect her thoughts. “And I have a drinking problem,” Erika chimed in laughing. “Well, we can get to that one later.”

Diana then asked Garcelle if she has a drinking problem, to which she said no. “Neither do I, but you tried to push it,” Erika said with a wink. Garcelle didn’t make it a secret that she thought Erika had an issue with mixing alcohol and medication. But Erika said that there were only three incidents where she was out of control, and Garcelle knew what she had been going through. Now Erika is upset that Garcelle was trying to push that “false narrative” and went to women in the group to talk about it.

CanNOT believe Erika is coming after Garcelle for saying she has a drinking problem after she drunkenly CUSSED OUT GARCELLE'S TEENAGE KID... you have no ground to stand on, babe! #RHOBHAugust 18, 2022 See more

Garcelle was trying to make it clear that she was concerned. “Okay, but is that to make Erika look bad or is that out of genuine concern?” Erika asked. “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad. You can do that all on your own,” Garcelle came back. “And you can make yourself look like a liar right now,” Erika said, noting that it seemed like Garcelle had an ulterior motive.

Something tells us this feud isn’t over even though the episode is.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 continues Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and Peacock in the US.