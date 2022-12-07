Too Hot To Handle season 4 cast — contestant who's who guide

Read on to find out more info about this season's Too Hot To Handle stars.

Too Hot To Handle has returned to give dating show fans a double helping of the Netflix reality series after season 3 debuted at the start of 2022.

Naturally, this means a fresh batch of singles has been tricked into signing up for Too Hot To Handle season 4, despite thinking they're jetting off on the trip of a lifetime to a lavish villa in the Caribbean to star in the hottest new reality series.

This time around, our ten new stars think they've signed on for Wild Love, an adrenaline-fuelled dating show (hosted by Mario Lopez), though they'll soon find out they're about to spend some time under Lana's thumb instead.

Here's what you need to know about our starting lineup for Too Hot To Handle season 4 on Netflix, including where you can find them all on Instagram.

Meet the Too Hot To Handle season 4 contestants

Brittan

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 22

Where is she from? Hawaii

What does she do? Brittan is a model.

Instagram: @Brittan_byrd (opens in new tab)

Brittan is excited to be spending her time in the sun at the retreat. She believes she's got men figured out and is heading into the know ready to get exactly what she wants.

Dominique

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 23

Where is she from? Orlando, Florida

What does she do? Dominique is a computer science student.

Instagram: @DominiqueDefoe (opens in new tab)

Dominque "uses her beauty and brains to her advantage". When she's not coding or doing tarot card readings for her friends and family, she's trying to manifest her next relationship.

Jawahir

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 22

Where is she from? Amsterdam, in the Netherlands.

What does she do? Jawahir is a model and actor.

Instagram: @JawahirKhalifa (opens in new tab)

Jawahir is ready to take the Too Hot To Handle retreat by storm. She's only been in one relationship, though she's not used to having her advances turned down by anyone.

Kayla

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 22

Where is she from? Los Angeles, USA

What does she do? Kayla is a model.

Instagram: @KaylaRichart (opens in new tab)

Kayla says guys "get a little bit obsessed" with her and considers herself a heartbreaker and player, and is willing to tread on a few toes to go after anyone she sets her sights on.

Sophie

(Image credit: Netflic)

Age: 22

Where is she from? Brighton, England

What does she do? Sophie is an events manager.

Instagram: @SophieStonehouse (opens in new tab)

Like Jawahir, Sophie's only been in one relationship, though she's refused to commit to anyone new ever since. Apparently, she's got "sky-high standards"; will any of her castmates measure up?

Creed

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 24

Where is he from? Perth, Australia

What does he do? Creed is an entrepreneur.

Instagram: @CreedMckinnon (opens in new tab)

Creed apparently expects to get just as much attention in the retreat as he says he does whenever he walks into a room. He frequently dates and ditches a plethora of women.

James

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 23

Where is he from? Hawaii

What does he do? James is a physical therapist and student.

Instagram: @jamespendergrass_ (opens in new tab)

James is a "hard-partying, funny and charming" physical therapist and he apparently likes to take full advantage of his status as a single fan. He's a basketball fan, and thinks his athleticism score him points both on and off the court.

Nick

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 28

Where is he from? Michigan

What does he do? Nick is an artist.

Instagram: @NickKici (opens in new tab)

Nick's a small-town sort of guy, but he feels he's destined for me. He's traveled the globe and is a veteran of at least 10 relationships already.

Nigel

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 29

Where is he from? New Jersey

What does he do? Nigel is a model and an entrepreneur.

Instagram: @NigelEuro_ (opens in new tab)

Nigel is a smooth-talking model and entrepreneur who lives by the motto "keep the fun rolling", and is looking to win everyone else over with his wit.

Seb

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 24

Where is he from? Glasgow, Scotland

What does he do? Seb is racing driver.

Instagram: @SebMelrose (opens in new tab)

Just like his day job, Seb likes to live life in the fast lane, indulging his impulses at any time. Will his time in Too Hot To Handle change his ways?

The first half of Too Hot To Handle season 4 is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. The second part of season 4 will be available to stream one week later on Wednesday, December 14.