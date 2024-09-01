Tosca Musk on what's ahead for Passionflix: 'I'm very excited'

The entertainment industry has been faced with numerous challenges recently, including two strikes that kept Hollywood shut down for months. In spite of these challenges, romance streaming platform Passionflix has been hard at work. What to Watch had a chance to speak with Passionflix CEO Tosca Musk at the red carpet premiere of The Air He Breathes , where Musk talked about what's ahead for the streamer.

"We're not quite back on track, but we're getting there," Musk said. "So I'm very excited."

Musk went on to note that the Passionflix team has been busy this year and there's even more in store for 2025. "As soon as those strikes ended, we went in. We've made five projects this year. We're finishing the year with [J.R. Ward's] Black Dagger Brotherhood series. Next year we have a whole bunch of projects on the schedule, all ready to go. We have directors, we are casting all of those movies right now. So I am really excited that we are going to pick up that momentum that we unfortunately lost during all of those shutdowns and we're going to be able to provide content monthly. That's my goal."

Indeed, it has been busy at Passionflix this year. Wallbanger came out in April, premiering during the bi-annual gathering of fans at PassionCon 2024 in Puerto Rico. Then, in May, the streamer launched a new series, Tosca Talks , featuring Musk visiting romance authors in their hometowns.

Next up on the schedule is A Man's Promise in October. The movie is the second story in Brenda Jackson's The Granger Series. The first movie, A Brother's Honor, premiered on Passionflix in 2019. The film adaptation of Kylie Scott’s rockstar romance Lick just wrapped production and is slated to premiere later in 2024.

Then, in 2025, Passionistas can look forward to Black Dagger Brotherhood season 1 and Georgia Cates' Beauty from Pain. Those are two of the many projects in development at the moment, with more to be announced in the future.

Needless to say, with Musk and her team working hard to bring more content to the streamer, now is a great time to be a Passionflix fan.