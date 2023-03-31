Unseen cast: who's who in the Netflix crime thriller

The Unseen cast are all part of a new six-part Netflix drama series about organised crime and hidden identities, and the new thriller has quickly made its way into the top 10 Netflix shows.

According to Netflix, the plot of Unseen is: “Zenzi Mwale hides behind her identity as an unremarkable cleaning lady while desperately searching for her husband after he is released from prison."

While Zenzi doesn't seem like someone who’d be capable of harm, the series charts her descent from cleaner to killer as she heads down a "dangerous and destructive path littered with sinister characters who want to exploit her for their nefarious schemes."

But who are the major players in Unseen? Here's what you need to know.

Gail Mabalane as Zenzi Mwale

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zenzi is a "nondescript cleaning lady" who finds herself on a dangerous path to locate her husband, Max, who was released from prison and has disappeared seemingly without a trace.

She's played by Gail Mabalane, who is known for her roles in The Road, The Wild, and the Netflix drama series Blood & Water.

Vuyo Dabula as Max Mwale

(Image credit: Netflix)

Max is Zenzi’s husband who finds himself mixed up with dangerous men who will stop at nothing to get what they want, putting him and his family at serious risk.

Vuyo Dabula has appeared in movies such as Avengers: Age of Ultron, Invictus, and Five Fingers for Marseilles. He also starred in the TV series Queen Sono.

Hein De Vries as Joseph

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hein De Vries is the right-hand man to Raymond, and Max’s best friend who "knows a lot of valuable information". But how much will that help Zenzi?

He's known for his stunt work in action movies such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Tomb Raider and The Mummy and also appeared in sci-fi movie Chappie.

Brendon Daniels as Raymond

(Image credit: Netflix)

Raymond is "a shrewd businessman rooted in gangsterism" and seems to be heavily involved in Zenzi's desperate search for her husband.

Brendon Daniels starred in Blood & Water alongside Gail Mabalane, and has also been in the movie Four Corners and TV mini-series Cape Town.

Rapulana Seiphemo as Blessing

(Image credit: Netflix)

Blessing is described as "a king pin of the dark underworld" and is at the core of Max and Zenzi’s current situation, implying he's really not a force to be reckoned with.

Rapulana Seiphemo is an actor and producer known for Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema, Paradise Stop and telenovela The Queen.

Ilse Klink as Detective Lyners

(Image credit: Netflix)

Detective Lyners is investigating the multiple deaths which keep occurring in the area, and no doubt she'll end up crossing paths with Unseen's main couple.

Ilse Klink is known for her roles in Diamond City and South African soap opera Isidingo where she played the character Vanessa Booysens.

Mothusi Magano as Lufuno

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lufuno is one of Zenzi's clients and works as an investigative journalist. Interestingly, he seems to take a keen interest in her.

Mothusi Magano is most well known for playing the role of Benedict in Hotel Rwanda, as well as having roles in The Lab and crime drama movie Tsotsi.

Abduragman Adams as Enrico

(Image credit: Netflix)

Enrico is Zenzi and Max’s landlord who takes advantage of Zenzi’s vulnerability while she's living alone without her husband, so he's one to be wary of.

Abduragman Adams is another Blood & Water star and also appeared in movies such as Indemnity and Twisted Christmas.

Dineo Langa as Naledi

(Image credit: Netflix)

Naledi is Zenzi's estranged sister. When Max goes missing, she tries to encourage Zenzi to start a new life and get away from all of this.

Dineo Langa is known for her roles in Our Girl, Mrs Right Guy, and Dam.

Who else is in Unseen?

Shimmy Isaacs

Colin Moss

Shamilla Ismail Miller

Clifford Young

Lehasa Moloi

Unseen is streaming on Netflix now.